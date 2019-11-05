Amazon has released a bunch of early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

It may be a few weeks until Black Friday officially starts, but Amazon has just dropped a bunch of early Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deals.

There's not much in the way of solo console deals, but if you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch with games – and can't wait until Black Friday – then now may be the perfect time.

It's not just the original Nintendo Switch bundles on offer, either. There's also a considerable amount of Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals too, though those deals are a bit less exciting and don't see you making as massive a saving.

While we're expecting to see much bigger discounts on these bundles in the coming weeks, Amazon is offering some great deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles – including a Nintendo Switch with the new Luigi's Mansion 3 for just £299.99, and a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite plus Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for only £235.99.

Considering the Nintendo Switch console alone is £279, getting a brand new game plus the console for just £20 more is a pretty good bargain.

These deals are even more enticing when you consider the Nintendo Switch included in each bundle is the newest model that boasts an improved battery life.

We've gathered together the best of these Nintendo Switch bundle offers below for your perusal:

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals