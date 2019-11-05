Amazon has released a bunch of early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

It may be a few weeks until Black Friday officially starts, but Amazon has just dropped a bunch of early Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deals.
There's not much in the way of solo console deals, but if you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch with games – and can't wait until Black Friday – then now may be the perfect time.
It's not just the original Nintendo Switch bundles on offer, either. There's also a considerable amount of Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals too, though those deals are a bit less exciting and don't see you making as massive a saving.
While we're expecting to see much bigger discounts on these bundles in the coming weeks, Amazon is offering some great deals on Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles – including a Nintendo Switch with the new Luigi's Mansion 3 for just £299.99, and a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite plus Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for only £235.99.
Considering the Nintendo Switch console alone is £279, getting a brand new game plus the console for just £20 more is a pretty good bargain.
These deals are even more enticing when you consider the Nintendo Switch included in each bundle is the newest model that boasts an improved battery life.
We've gathered together the best of these Nintendo Switch bundle offers below for your perusal:
Nintendo Switch bundle deals
Nintendo Switch |Neon Red/Neon Blue | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £299.99 at Amazon
Luigi's Mansion 3 has just released but Amazon is already offering it bundled with the improved Nintendo Switch for under £300 – making for a saving of around £20. It also comes in grey.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Neon Blue | Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £314.99 at Amazon
Link's Awakening hasn't been out long so we're pleased to see it already being bundled with the Nintendo Switch. While this isn't a huge saving – only around £10 – it's still some extra money in the pocket. This offer is also available in grey.View Deal
Nintendo Switch| Neon Red/Neon Blue) | Just Dance 2019 | Joy-Con Pair (Neon Purple, Neon Orange) |£354.99 at Amazon
Get your dancing shoes on because Amazon is offering this Just Dance 2019 bundle (complete with neon Joy-Cons) for just £354.99. It's not a huge saving but it still saves you over a tenner on the usual price. It also comes in grey.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Neon Blue | Just Dance 2019 | £286.99 at Amazon
Don't need the extra Joy-Cons? Don't worry, you can still pick up this Just Dance 2019 bundle for just £286.99, saving you around £16. Again, it doesn't equate to massive savings but it's still an offer not to be sniffed at. You can also grab it in grey.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals
Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £229.99 at Amazon
As we previously mentioned, Amazon' Switch Lite bundle deals aren't amazing – or the lowest we've seen – but you can save just under £10 on this Luigi's Mansion 3 bundle. You can also grab this bundle in grey and yellow.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £235.99 at Amazon
Again, this deal isn't the best but you can save a fiver on buying Link's Awakening and the Switch Lite separately. This deal is also available in grey and yellow.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Zacian and Zamazenta Edition | Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £235.99 at Amazon
Perhaps the best Switch Lite bundle deal Amazon is offering right now is on this special edition Pokémon console with Link's Awakening, making for a £10 saving. It's worth noting that Pokémon Sword and Shield aren't included, though.View Deal
