Xbox Series X: where to buy Just looking for a next-gen Xbox? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X or where to buy Xbox Series S guides, where we'll let you know about any newly arrived stock of both consoles.

Looking for early Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals? We have you covered. Cyber Monday may not officially kick off until November 30, but there are still lots of early deals on on the Xbox Series X and its various controllers, games and accessories available to buy today.

Of course, it's very hard to even get hold of a next-gen console right now, let alone a discounted one. Pre-orders for both consoles – the Xbox Series X flagship and disc-less Xbox Series S alternative – ran out pretty quickly. Even now, we're only seeing small amounts of stock trickle into retailers, with online scalpers making it hard for regular gamers such as yourself to get your hands on some.

Constraint around supply means that discounts on next-gen consoles simply haven't occurred over Black Friday, though it's possible (if not likely) that Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals could pop up on November 30.

In the meantime however, you can still save on a host of related accessories and games – which make up the bulk of Xbox Series X early Cyber Monday deals listed in this guide.

If you just want an Xbox Series X console, whatever the price, your best bet is to head to our where to buy the Xbox Series X guide, where any fleeting console availability will be featured. For all the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X discounts you can get today, though – on games, headsets and controllers – check out the deals listed below.

Are there any early Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals?

Cyber Monday is when we usually look to retailers to offer massive discounts on game consoles, and in previous years we did see great savings on the PS4 and PS4 Pro, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Black Friday took place on November 27, and deals tend to continue right through until Cyber Monday on November 30, with some retailers slashing prices even further.

We probably won’t see any big Xbox Series X discounts on the $499 / £449 / AU$749 console itself this Cyber Monday, given how recently the console launched (November 10). You'll likely have to wait until 2021 for a sizable price reduction.

However, we’re on hand to help you save on Microsoft’s flagship console, as well as on any relevant games and Xbox Series X accessories we see on sale. We're already seeing price cuts on a number of accessories, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller (2020), in a variety of colors, as well as a number of gaming headsets compatible with the next-gen console.

Early Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals available now

Early Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals in the US

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: $22.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 in this half-price deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. Available as a physical card or digital edition.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: $64.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $25 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Red: $64.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 – This dashing red edition is sold out at the Microsoft store, but still carrying a hefty discount at Best Buy – though you'll need to add it to your cart to see the price. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: $59.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset: £59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For an affordable but reliable third-party manufacturer, check out this Turtle Beach headset, with built-in microphone and 20Hz-20KHz audio range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro Gaming headset: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Get a decent discount on this lightweight gaming headset, with a standout red design and "pressure-free fit for comfort" for long play sessions, as well as a 20Hz-24KHz frequency range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro A40 Gaming headset + MixAmp M80 controller: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – This wired Astro gaming headset comes with a built-in unidirectional mic, padded over-ear cans, and support for Mac, Windows, and Xbox consoles. What sweetens the deal, though, is that you'll get a MixAmp controller thrown in.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset: $329.99 $296.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – These high-end noise cancelling headphones have got a gamer-specific edition with a built-in microphone, but without losing any of the original model's premium audio chops. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 at Walmart

HyperX is well known for its high quality and affordable gaming gear. Thanks to Walmart, the iconic Cloud II Gaming Headset can be yours at even less. The plush earcups are sure to be as light on your ears as the price is on your bank account.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99 $69 at Walmart

Walmart has cut $30 from the price of this excellent Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, with THX spatial audio and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks, and it's pretty darn comfy too.View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround Gaming Headset: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this HS60 Pro surround sound headset, beloved by the gaming community. The custom-tuned audio drivers deliver high-quality audio for an immersive gaming experience, while the adjustable ear cups fitted with memory foam offer lasting comfort.View Deal

Logitech C923 racing wheel + pedals: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – If you mainly plan on using the Xbox Series X for racing games, it may be worth investing in these Logitech wheel and pedals for Xbox consoles. You'll see the familiar X, Y, A, and B buttons from the Xbox controller, but rushing past the finish line should feel that little bit more immersive with the added bells and whistles.View Deal

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit | Xbox: $39.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Put your new hardware to the test with this Need For Speed racing game. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

Doom Eternal | Xbox: $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Again. Thankfully, you're here to stop them, armed to the teeth with chainsaws, shotguns and the trusty ol' BFG. Bethesda's frantic - and fantastic - first-person shooter is on sale this week for an incredible 66% off. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 | Xbox: $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

The classic from your childhood, reimagined and remastered for the Xbox family of consoles. All of the original skaters and levels return from the original as well as the killer soundtrack. While an Xbox One title, backwards compatibility means you play it in style on the newer hardware.View Deal

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox: $79.99 $35.99 at Microsoft

Score some points with someone on your holiday list this year with this great deal on FIFA 21 Champions Edition that's 55% off through November 30. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox: $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft

Microsoft and Ubisoft are cutting 33% off the price of Watch Dogs Legion that just released on the Xbox Series S/X two weeks ago. You can buy the game on Xbox One today, then when you upgrade, get the game again via Smart Delivery for your new console. View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Marvel's Avengers pits the world's mightiest heroes against AIM in a fight to restore humanity and liberty to an increasingly controlled and monitored world. It's Marvel meets Destiny 2, and it's a short-but-fun experience. You can play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - but don't expect a next-gen enhancement until 2021.View Deal

Early Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this brilliant early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black: £54.99 £44.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 in this early Cyber Monday deal at the Microsoft Store. The new Xbox controller works on the Xbox Series X and Series S (as well as old Xbox One consoles and PC) with all-round improved ergonomics and impulse trigger.View Deal

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset: £109.99 £71.95 at Amazon

With nearly £40 off the standard price this 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is a real steal. We personally love the plush fabric design and minimalist style, perfect to suit any gaming setup or room aesthetic. View Deal

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99 £105 at Amazon

Wireless headsets have been an expensive luxury for some time, but with 25% off, this lightweight gaming headset is worth every penny spent. with 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling mic, you can experience ultimate freedom from wires.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: £129.99 £89.10 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £40 off the price of this excellent USB headset, with THX spatial audio, plus an active noise-canceling microphone and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks.

View Deal

Gioteck TX-40 gaming headset: £24.99 £14.99 at Argos

Save £10 – This over-ear Gioteck headset will get you next-gen gaming for less. Includes a flexible boom mic for picking up speech, 40mm drivers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £17 – SteelSeries makes some brilliant gaming headsets, and the Arctis 3 is undoubtedly a good choice for a next-gen console. Uses a 3.5mm connector, and a 1.2m cable for unrestrictive trailing. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

Save £10 – The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again. View Deal

JBL Quantum One gaming headset: £229.99 £164.99 at Argos

Save £65 – This professional gaming headset enjoys premium three-dimensional sound, with a head-tracking sensor to enable highly precise "audio positioning". Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £29.99 £24.85 at Shopto

Save £5 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. Available as digital edition only.View Deal

Doom Eternal | Xbox: £54.99 £18.14 at Microsoft

Microsoft has discounted Doom Eternal by 67%, saving you nearly £40. It's a fantastic game and, while it hasn't reviewed any next-gen upgrades, it will work on Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.View Deal

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 | Xbox: £39.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

Save £10 on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - meaning you technically get two games for under £30. While this game is backward compatible with Xbox Series X/S, it hasn't received any next-gen upgrades.View Deal

FIFA 21 Champions Edition | Xbox: £79.99 £35.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft has knocked 55% off the FIFA 21 Champions Edition, making it less than £40. Considering the game works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - and is getting a free next-gen upgrade - this is a fantastic deal.View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion | Xbox: £59.99 £38.99 at Microsoft

Save 35% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers | Xbox: £59.99 £29.99 at Microsoft

Another fairly new release seeing a price slash from Microsoft, Marvel's Avengers has been discounted by £30 in this early Cyber Monday Xbox deal. You can play the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - but don't expect a next-gen upgrade until 2021.View Deal

Official Halo Christmas Jumper (S): £29.99 £24.99 at Game

Who needs Halo Infinite when you have a Halo Christmas jumper instead? This official tie-in sweater, with a festive "Happy Halo-Days" message, is currently seeing a £5 discount at Game. Why not? Available in S, L, and XL sizes.

More late Black Friday Xbox Series X accessory deals

TVs for Xbox Series X

(Image credit: LG)

Do I need a new TV for Xbox Series X?

All the power of that next-gen Xbox console may not be that apparent on a clunky old HD TV – making a great argument for upgrading your home television too.

If you already have a 4K TV, there's no real rush here – though there are newer sets able to really squeeze the best performance out of your Xbox Series X. The console can output in 4K resolution to a max 120fps, making a 120Hz display worth investing in. You will need a TV with an HDMI 2.1 to do so, though, given HDMI 2.0 ports only support 4K/60fps.

Then again, few Xbox Series X games support this functionality from launch. If you're buying a new TV in 2020 anyway – and want to make the most of the massive early Cyber Monday TV deals out there – it might be smart to get a model that can futureproof for 4K/120fps or even 8K games, though most 8K TVs out there will probably be too pricey to consider alongside a next-gen console purchase. Here are some top pick gaming TVs to make the most of your Xbox Series X.

Samsung TU8000 43-inch 4K TV: $327 at Best Buy / £349 at John Lewis

This budget TV boasts an incredibly low input lag (just 9.7ms) as well as a motion handling technology to keep the action looking smooth. You're not getting gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, or a 120Hz panel – but for the everyday gamer, this is a set that gets the basics very right.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: $1,399 at Best Buy / £1,299 at John Lewis

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the already-reduced price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. With HDMI 2.1, an excellent OLED picture, and 2.2 channel speakers, it's a real steal at this price.

View Deal

Samsung Q80T 4K QLED TV 75-inch: $2,199 at Best Buy / £1,999 at John Lewis

This high-end 4K QLED TV packs in a host of premium features, including 4K HDR, HDR10+ support, a full array backlight, and OTS+ audio. It's also one of the best gaming TVs we reviewed this year, with variable refresh rate and only 8.7ms input lag – ideal for the PS5.View Deal

How to find deals

How to find Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals

If any early Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals do appear over the weekend leading up to November 30, expect them to be snapped up fast. In the US, Amazon has a solid track record of discounting new releases in 2020, such as the iPad and Samsung Tab S7.

Of course, you’ll also want to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart for more discounts on Xbox Series X games and accessories.

Over in the UK, Amazon is another safe bet for Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, but Very and Argos has also been upping their game on enticing bundles recently. You can also count on Currys to find a great deal.

We now have word that UK retailer Box.co.uk will also be receiving some Xbox Series X stock after Black Friday – with shoppers being able to enter a ballot to see if they win the chance to buy a console. Nothing's guaranteed, but it's definitely worth having a go.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Don't forget, either, that an Xbox All Access subscription offers a way to get an Xbox Series X console thrown in alongside 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The bundle costs $34.99 / £28.99 / AU$46 per month, though it is for a fixed-term contract of two years. (For the Xbox Series S, the bundle is just $24.99 / £20.99 / AU$33.)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes the Xbox Game Pass service for access to a library of around 200 downloadable games on both Xbox and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold for online play.

However, stock issues apply to this subscription model too, and availability will depend on associated retailers having stock.

Xbox Series S deals

The lower-spec, lower-cost Xbox Series S (Image credit: Future)

Don't forget the Xbox Series S

If you're after a good next-gen Xbox deal, the Xbox Series S offers a sizeable $200 / £200 / AU$250 discount over the flagship Series X console.

You are losing out on some horsepower, with 4 teraflops compared to the Xbox Series X's 12, as well as upscaled instead of native 4K – and you'll be making do with just 512GB storage rather than 1TB. There's no disc drive in the cheaper console, either.

However, it's still going to be a big step up from the current generation of Xbox consoles, and for those of you looking for a good-value console in the coming weeks, it might be smarter to aim for the Xbox Series S.

The Series S is also seeing stock issues, meaning it might be hard to find one – but it might be easier than nabbing a flagship Series X console.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 01 days 17 hrs 23 mins 52 secs The New Xbox Series S Microsoft £249.99 View Deal Xbox Series S Microsoft £249.99 View Deal Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB... eBay £550 View Deal Deal ends Fri, 11 Dec Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Xbox One deals

What about the older Xbox One X? (Image credit: Xbox)

What about Xbox One deals?

Now’s the perfect time to find early Cyber Monday Xbox One deals as retailers ramp up their marketing. With the new console now here, this weekend and Cyber Monday could bring huge savings on the Xbox One S, Microsoft’s current-gen console. The Xbox One X will probably also be on offer, but with the console since having been discontinued, we expect there to be limited units available.

As the Xbox Series S will soon share a similar RRP to the Xbox One S, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft slash the price of its cheapest console to help shift stock of the system and attract more gamers into the Xbox ecosystem. On the other hand, it's possible Microsoft will keep the RRP around the same, to incentivize you buying the next-gen iteration instead.

Just make sure you don't confuse the naming conventions here, as they can be confusing. The Xbox One S and Xbox One X are from the previous console generation, while the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are from the new generation. In both cases, 'S' signifies the cheaper / lower-spec console, while the 'X' signifies the high-spec version.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to Cyber Monday, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.