Black Friday PS4 deals 2021: what to expect

Black Friday PS4 deals typically offer some of the best prices on PlayStation 4 products around. We track PS4 prices all year round, and consistently see many of the biggest discounts during the holiday shopping season in November. Once the sales start, we'll be curating the very best PS4 Black Friday deals here on this page - so whether you want a top PS4 game, a game-changing accessory or simply a reduced PS4 or PS4 Pro bundle, we'll have you covered.

But we're a few months away from that yet: Black Friday 2021 doesn't officially start until November 26. And while we do expect to see early Black Friday PS4 sales launching before then, they're still a long way off...

So for now, we'll tell you everything you need to know to get the best possible deal when the time comes. From when we expect to see the best Black Friday PS4 deals this year, to which PS4 products are likely to get the biggest discounts, and which retailers are traditionally best to shop for the best PS4 prices, and more, you'll find everything you need to know to grab a bargain this Black Friday.

PS4 remains ever popular

Sure, Black Friday is still a few months away, but it's absolutely worth preparing early. Last year, ecommerce sales in November and December reached a staggering $188billion for the first time, according to data from Adobe, with $9 billion online sales happening on Black Friday alone.

According to Semrush, PS4s have been one of the most searched products with "Black Friday" in the query for a few years now. That is likely to change in the next few years now that the PS5 has launched but, given the fact that the latest PlayStation console is suffering from massive stock issues, it's extremely unlikely that we're going to see deals on Sony's latest hardware this year.

We'll be updating this page regularly in the run-up to Black Friday, so once you've read our pro tips for what to expect and how to find the best deal, bookmark this page so you don't miss the latest news and advice.

And don't forget, Black Friday isn't the only time of year to find a PS4 deal - there are plenty of decent price drops throughout the year. (You'll find some of our favorite PS4 deals and today's best prices for them further down this page - jump straight there.)

Black Friday PS34 deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday PS4 deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, but we expect to see some juicy discounts before then. Traditionally the biggest discounts are released on the day itself, and while that's still a good bet, in recent years we’ve seen retailers increasingly launching their Black Friday pricing earlier, at the beginning of Thanksgiving week. There are also always plenty of early discounts in the weeks leading up to the main event - some from as early as mid-late October. But the best deals happen in the week of Black Friday. And that's a pattern we expect to see repeating again this year. (We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday PS4 deals here, first, so bookmark this page and keep checking back.) Last year, the trend towards earlier deals was even more pronounced thanks to the pandemic, with PS4 game and accessory prices dropping slowly between late October and mid November, before plummeting at the start of Thanksgiving week. It then stayed low into the first week of December. That's very different to how it used to be, when prices would drop sharply on the day itself and then quickly rise again. Retailers had an incentive to run their PS4 Black Friday sales earlier last year, of course. According to data from Adobe Analytics, the pandemic accelerated the shift to online shopping, with more than a 50% increase in 2020 compared to 2019. With many bricks and mortar stores closed, and more people than ever shopping online - plus with Covid-19 causing logistical challenges such as shipping delays - it made sense for retailers to spread the deals out. Whether we see this year's Black Friday PS4 deals starting as early as last year, we don't know, but our money's on retailers looking to space their best offers out once again. As always, we recommend having your eyes peeled from late October / early November just to be safe.

Should I pick up a PS4 or a PS5?

(Image credit: Sony)

PS4 console offers will likely be light this November, and PS5 console offers will be pretty much non-existent, but if you do spot Black Friday PS4 console or bundle deals then it's worth knowing if they still represent a good investment, even with Cyber Monday arriving shortly afterwards and the PS5 out in the wild.

Well, we believe they still do, if you find the right price. For a start, the PS5 doesn't come cheap, with the console coming in at $499 / £449 and the Digital Edition sitting at $399 / £359 - if you can get your hands on any stock. That means there is still a market for the PS4, though if you're looking at a PS4 Pro at a similar price point to the digital PS5 then we'd stick with the new release.

It might be worth picking up a Black Friday PS4 deal if you're looking to get into Sony's library without the hefty cost of the latest console. If you find a super cheap PS4 Slim deal, then, it's likely to be worth your time while waiting for the PS5 to come down in price. Plus, if stock availability remains as limited as it has been since launch, Black Friday PS4 deals might be your only option.

In the meantime, you might as well make the most of that PS4, especially considering plenty of games (and accessories) for the foreseeable future will be cross-generational, playable on both last-gen and current-gen consoles. Not only that, but lots of publishers are offering a free next-gen upgrade on their games, meaning you could potentially pick up a discounted PS4 game like FIFA 21 and then upgrade it to the PS5 version when you do decide to upgrade to the new console.

It's also worth noting that the PS5 games lineup for the rest of 2021 is looking pretty light, with most upcoming big hitters not releasing until at least 2022. What's more, some of the biggest PlayStation first-party titles on the horizon, such as Horizon Forbidden West will be releasing for PS4 as well as PS5, so it may be worth waiting to pick up a PS5 anyway.

What Black Friday PS4 deals do we expect to see in 2021?

This Black Friday, we're expecting plenty of huge deals on PS4 accessories (including PS Plus membership, PS4 headsets, PS4 hard drives and PS4 controllers), PS4 games and maybe even PS4 bundles (if we're lucky).

What's more, many of these Black Friday PS4 deals will benefit both PS4 and PS5 owners, as plenty of PS4 accessories and games are compatible with the new PlayStation - so technically you could pick yourself up some great PS5 deals too.

Whether we'll see much in the way of PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle and consoles deals this year remains to be seen though. Last year, we expected huge Black Friday PS4 deals on hardware, as retailers looked to shift their stock to make room for the PS5, but unfortunately most PS4 console stock had dried up before the sales season, following increased popularity due to the pandemic. So, if we do see any console stock this year, competition will likely be high so you better move fast.

What are the best PS4 alternatives?

If the PS4 or PS4 Pro doesn't take your fancy - or isn't available - it's worth considering some of the other best game consoles on the market.

While stock is currently limited for the next-gen PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it's worth considering whether you want the newest technology when it comes to gaming hardware. In which case you may be better holding out for one of these consoles.

If you aren't fussed on the newest hardware, then it could also be worth picking up an Xbox One instead, as we're likely to see some discounts on the Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital (however stock of the latter two is limited due to the hardware now being discontinued). With Microsoft having just released two new consoles, some retailers may offer discounts on the older hardware to shift some stock.

If none of these take your fancy, then it could be worth considering a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite - which will likely see some big discounts this Black Friday following the release of the new Switch OLED on October 8.

Today's best PS4 deals

If you can't wait for Black Friday PS4 deals and want to grab a discount right now, you'll be happy to know there are some great prices available for PS4 games, accessories and consoles this very second - though it's worth being aware that some PS4 consoles are being sold for extremely high prices right now and should be avoided.

The selection below includes some of our favorite PS4 products from our best PS4 accessories and best PS4 games lists, with some PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles thrown in for good measure. We'd advise looking through our guides and reviews for more expert recommendations.

What were last year's best Black Friday PS4 deals?

For whatever reason, UK shoppers were more likely to score deals on PS4 bundles during Black Friday 2020. On the US side of things, PS4 stock dried up fast at many major retailers (with bundle stock being almost non-existent in the US).

With the PS5 now out in the wild around the world, we had hoped that retailers would offer big discounts on PS4 bundles over Black Friday 2020, as they looked to shift their old stock, but that wasn't the case.

There were some PS4 consoles in stock at retailers via third-party sellers, however, we often saw the price of the PS4 consoles or bundles drastically increased - and it's unclear how reliable some of these sellers were.

But, while there was little in the way of PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle and console deals over Black Friday, we saw some great discounts on PS4 games, accessories and headsets.

Best Black Friday PS4 deals last year (US)

NBA 2K21 | Standard Edition | PS4: $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the Mamba Forever edition, then you'll be happy to know there's a whopping $32 off the standard edition of NBA 2K21. While this version does not include a next-gen upgrade, it will still run on the PS5.

The Last of Us 2: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Last of Us 2 is still one of the best PS4 games of all time, and it only released earlier this year, so saving $30 on the game is a huge bargain.

FIFA 21: $50.94 $28 at Walmart

FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 is just $28 at Walmart. You can also use the game on PS5 - with a next-gen upgrade scheduled for December 4. This is a great chance to get FIFA 21 for cheap.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: $49.95 $30 at Walmart

Another PS4 game that you won't want to miss, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an exceptional timed PlayStation exclusive. With nearly $20 off, this is an absolute bargain.

PS Plus 12-month membership: $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you $30 off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS4, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel: $499.95 $399.96 at Fanatec

We love the Fanatec CSL Elite racing wheel here at TechRadar, it even makes our list of the best racing wheels of 2020. Fortunately, Fanatec is offering 20% off this great racing wheel - meaning you save nearly $100. Works with PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox One/Xbox SeriesX/S (when combined with an Xbox compatible steering wheel).

Best Black Friday PS4 deals last year (UK)

PS4 Slim 500GB + Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4: £299.85 at Base

Base is offering a PS4 Slim (500GB) plus the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 for less than £300. While the bundle won't be released until December 10, it's the best PS4 bundle deal we're seeing right now.

PS4 Slim 500GB + FIFA 21: £279.99 at Amazon

This PS4 bundle from Amazon includes a PS4 Slim (500GB) plus FIFA 21 for £279.99. This is a good price for this bundle but we would advise going for the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle instead unless you're keen on FIFA. Dispatched within 1 to 2 months.

PS4 Slim 500GB: £249.99 at Argos

You'll find the PS4 Slim available for £249.99 at Argos right now. Considering we're not seeing many bundle deals out and about this week, this is a strong offer if you're after a cheaper console to tide you over until the PS5 price drops.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition | PS4: £80 £51.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition by £28, meaning you save a whopping 31% on this special edition of the new FIFA (that comes with plenty of bonuses). What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing plus free games each month at a discount - plus access to 24 of the best PS4 games if you're a PS5 owner. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.



