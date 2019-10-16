5 Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals to look out for

The Nintendo Switch is one of gaming's biggest success stories of the last few years, and a huge part of that is down to the console's incredible library.

If you're yet to pick up the console itself, don't worry, as we're expecting to see a host of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals come the end of November.

But back to the games, and you have great indie games and some surprisingly capable ports that you can take anywhere, but with the Switch you also have Nintendo's incredible first-party lineup - many of which have now made the jump over from the ill-fated Wii U.

The trouble is, many of the games on the system hold their value or are simply priced higher than their Xbox and PS4 counterparts - something many refer to as the "Switch Tax". Part of this is down to the cost of the cartridge media, while a lot of it is Nintendo knowing the quality of their products.

Thankfully, we've got a list of five Switch titles we think are in a good place for a discount this coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make that Switch Tax a little more bearable on your wallet.

Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Hear us out - we haven’t gone mad. When first leaked, we expected a Mario and Rabbids crossover to land solely in “mini-game collection” territory. Frankly, we should’ve trusted Nintendo and Ubisoft to both surprise and delight us.

If you’re curious, Kingdom Battle takes the form of a turn-based tactics game that arms Mario and his new Rabbid companions with a variety of firearms - no, really.

Despite the peculiar setup, Kingdom Battle is a great first step into the tactics genre, while also offering a significant challenge for veterans.

The game has been discounted regularly since release, but we’d expect to be able to pick it up at a sizeable discount for Black Friday. If you’re still not convinced, the Metacritic score is 85, which isn’t to be sniffed at.

Super Mario Odyssey

In the first year of the Switch, we were treated to the incredible Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey within just a few short months of each other. While one went on to win Game of the Year awards (and it’s appearance at the console’s launch invariably had players buying in their droves), Super Mario Odyssey still holds up just as well two years on.

The premise is simple - Bowser has stolen Peach away (again), and Mario is in hot pursuit with new companion Cappy, a hat that allows Mario to take over the bodies of enemies and allies alike.

What follows is an incredible trip through some of the finest sandboxes in the franchise, from the glitz and glam of New Donk City, to the challenging, gravity-bending Dark Side of the Moon, in pursuit of Power Moons. With a thousand of them to find, the game rewards exploration consistently.

Nintendo first-party titles don’t tend to drop in price too much, but we’d imagine the age of Super Mario Odyssey will allow it to hit a deeper discount than many.

If you need more convincing, our very own review from Damien McFerran awarded the game our coveted “Play it now” recommendation.

Super Mario Party

Ready for the onslaught of family and friends visiting over the festive period? No, us neither, but we’ve got something that’ll get your Nan playing along with the best of them.

Super Mario Party is the best showcase for the Nintendo Switch’s joy-con controllers, and provided you have a few to go around (the game supports four players - but remember this won’t work on the Switch Lite), it’s the best way to spend an afternoon.

A collection of inventive, colorful, and easy to follow mini-games that link into an incredibly competitive digital board game, Super Mario Party will keep you playing for hours - with 84 bite-sized challenges to enjoy.

Since the game has been out for a year at the time of writing, we’d imagine now could be a great time for Nintendo to drop the price slightly - and we’d imagine many retailers will want to clear their stock for games that can be played on both the Switch and Switch Lite.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee

With Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield on the horizon, it can be daunting to jump into the franchise if you haven’t before.

If you’re yet to work out your Pidgey from your Pikachu, we’d suggest looking into Pokemon Let’s Go, 2018’s remakes of the original Red and Blue games. They lack the complexity of other games in the franchise, but are a great way to understand the basic mechanics - not to mention get used to the game’s first 150 monsters.

Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee also offer some bonuses to those playing Pokemon Go, including the ability to transfer monsters into the game. It’s a little on the easy side, but the charm here is undeniable.

Not sure if it’s for you? There’s a demo on the Nintendo eShop that you can grab for free.

Astral Chain

Coming from the brilliant minds of Platinum Games, Astral Chain is one of Nintendo Switch’s more “off the wall” titles.

Stepping into the boots of a Police Officer in the midst of an onslaught from demonic enemies, you’ll protect the neon-soaked streets of humanity’s last city using your baton, handgun, and captured monster that’s tethered to your wrist.

Expect combo-heavy combat, bizarre NPCs to interact with, and even vehicle-based set-pieces, along with a unique sense of style that’s all its own.

Astral Chain performed well critically, with a Metacritic score of 87, but despite the developer grabbing their first UK number one, sales allegedly fizzled in the weeks following. Expect some discounts on it this coming Black Friday.

