Best Gantt chart software 2020

Gantt chart software can be a powerful weapon in a project manager’s toolset. A Gantt chart provides a macro view of a project’s timeline and schedule, as well as the progress and team member assignment of each task. It also shows the interdependence of each task (i.e., whether tasks A and B must be completed before task C can begin).

With a Gantt chart, you can get a high-level view of a complex project, spot potential bottlenecks in a timeline of tasks, and see how adjustments affect the timeline and budget.

Gantt charts are just one part of a complete project planning suite. For our opinion on the best tools to organize teams and tasks overall, see our complete list of the best project management software . Some of these tools, like Trello , have Gantt chart plugins, though Gantt charts aren’t their central focus.

In this article, we look at the best Gantt chart software options for making and editing Gantt charts for any project, big and small.

We've also highlighted the best online collaboration tools

Want your company or services to be considered for this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

Best Gantt chart software at a glance

(Image credit: Instagantt)

1. Instagantt Powerful Gantt chart software for your whole team Visit Site Workload management shows you when team members are overloaded Built-in budgeting tools Share project progress with shareholders Useful views and reports Busy interface can be off-putting to new users Only nine chart templates

Instagantt is a feature-rich, powerful Gantt chart tool with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Tasks can easily be split into subtasks, and a workload management tool lets you balance a project across your team.

Instagantt is available as a standalone Gantt chart maker or as a plugin for one of our favorite project management tools, Asana . A single-user standalone subscription costs $7/month ($70/year), and a team subscription costs $5/month/user ($50/user/year). A seven-day free trial is available.

Additional project views, like Board and Kanban, can help your team brainstorm creative projects, and the reporting tools show you where a project might become delayed.

Even if you don’t use Asana as your main project management software, Instagantt’s advanced tools are incredibly useful, making it a superb choice for any complex project.

(Image credit: Smartsheet)

2. Smartsheet Web-based Gantt for large enterprises Visit Site Extensive app integration Support for automated workflows Impressive video tutorial library Occasional outages Some integrations require Business or Enterprise plans Steep learning curve

Smartsheet is a web-based spreadsheet and Gantt chart app used by companies like Cisco and Hilton. While it doesn’t break any molds, it’s a tried-and-tested, professional project management tool that’s best suited for corporate planning rather than creatively driven projects.

Smartsheet comes in four pricing plan levels. The Individual plan costs $14/month when billed annually and includes support for up to 10 charts and five dashboards, as well as alerts, reminders, automation, and templates. App integration for Google, Microsoft Office 365, Slack, and Microsoft Teams is included.

The Business plan costs $25/user/month when billed annually and allows for 100 charts per user. You also get unlimited reports and dashboards, resource management tracking, an activity log, group management, and integration support for ODBC, Skype for Business, Quip, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Adobe Creative Cloud.

The Enterprise and Premier plans have features like unlimited Gantt charts and Salesforce integration, but you need to contact Smartsheet for the pricing details.

The tutorials, training, product certification, and support request portals are all excellent. Also, Smartsheet feels like a more modern version of Microsoft Project , so if you’ve used Project or Excel for project management in the past, you’ll hit the ground running with Smartsheet.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft Project Gantt chart software included with Microsoft 365 No price information View at Amazon Familiar interface Online and offline versions Excellent customer support Cloud-based version is expensive for large teams No mobile apps

As the most well-known Gantt chart software in the corporate world, Microsoft Project gets points for familiarity and decades of usage. But it’s not the most user-friendly choice on our list and can be expensive for large teams.

Microsoft Project is available as a cloud-based or on-premise solution. The $10/user/month plan is browser based only, whereas the $30/user/month plan has a downloadable desktop client. The $55/user/month plan includes support for demand management.

A Microsoft 365 subscription includes access to Microsoft Project online, along with other Microsoft Office productivity tools, such as Word and PowerPoint. On-premise Microsoft Project solutions cost $620 (Standard) or $1,030 (Professional).

That said, Microsoft Project is an excellent project management tool for experienced Gantt chart users, and its project cost projection features are some of the best in the business.

(Image credit: TeamGantt)

4. TeamGantt Excellent Gantt chart software for small teams Visit Site Free plan for teams of three or less Lengthy list of Gantt chart templates Reasonably priced Per-user pricing plan doesn’t suit all businesses API still in beta testing Limited app integrations

Easy and intuitive to use, TeamGantt is free for teams of up to three people working on a single project. The Standard and Advanced pricing plans are both based on the number of users, with plans starting at $24.95/month for one user. A 10-person team costs $114.50/month for the Standard plan and $164.50/month for the Advanced plan, which includes time tracking.

TeamGantt has apps for iOS and Android and can sync with Trello, Slack, Google Calendar, iCal, and Outlook. While this is fine for most small businesses, it lags behind the integrations available in more established options, such as Smartsheet.

(Image credit: ProofHub)

5. ProofHub Gantt chart software that supports unlimited users Visit Site Simple, clear interface Integrates with popular calendar and file-sharing apps Unlimited users No budgeting tools Lacks enterprise-level features

The competitively priced ProofHub is a Gantt chart tool for small businesses that aims for simplicity while including major features such as task management tools, time tracking, notifications, file sharing, reports, and in-app chat.

Both of ProofHub’s plans allow for unlimited users. The Essential plan is $50/month when billed annually and allows for 40 projects and file storage up to 15 GB. The Ultimate plan starts at $89/month when billed annually, allows for unlimited projects, and includes extra features like API support, custom roles, advanced activity logs, data export, and priority support.

ProofHub offers adequate tools for project management without breaking the bank, making it a top choice for small and growing businesses.