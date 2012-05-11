While many USB flash drives and external hard drives come with their own encryption software to help you protect your data in case the physical drive gets stolen, very few go to the lengths of iStorage to protect your information and files.

The iStorage diskAshur DT comes with 'military grade' 256-bit AES hardware encryption, making it all but impossible for people to see and access your data without a password. Plus the iStorage diskAshur DT, as with the iStorage datAshur USB stick and the iStorage DiskGenie external hard drive, comes with a built-in physical pin pad.

So before someone can even access the folder in Windows or another operating system, they have to type in a six to 16 digit PIN number. It might seem like a bit of overkill if you're just storing MP3s and photos, but if you've got professional or personal data that could be highly valuable to thieves, then this extra layer of protection can really bring peace of mind.

Its value to small businesses increases with the inclusion of the admin feature that enables you to set one admin PIN code and 10 user PIN codes.

The drive itself is encased in an incredibly sturdy (and quite heavy) shell, with a hole for a Kensington lock to be attached, to secure it.

The USB 3.0 interface is incredibly welcome as well, since the extra speed of USB 3.0 makes transferring large files quick and painless.

Verdict

Available in 1TB (£179), 2TB (£199) and 3TB (£279) sizes, the iStorage diskAshur DT is certainly more expensive than other external hard drives, but the extra security features and excellent build quality make this an excellent investment if you are concerned about the safety of your important data.