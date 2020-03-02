E*TRADE review

E*TRADE is a New York based financial corporation which was founded in 1982 and is one of the first online trading firms in the. It lets you trade in a wide variety of financial assets including common stocks, preferred stocks, futures contracts, exchange-traded funds, options, mutual funds, and fixed-income investments.

Morgan Stanley has announced that it is acquiring E*TRADE for an amount of $13 billion by the end of the year 2020. While the deal is subject to regulatory approvals, E*TRADE will continue to serve new and existing users in the interim. The services may move to the parent company post a successful acquisition.

It offers multiple platforms for quick and easy trading. There are Android and iOS apps apart from a fully features website too.

Ever since the acquisition of Options House a few years ago, E*TRADE has added some interesting tools to its repertoire.

What to expect

E*TRADE gives several choices after logging into their website. It offers you a variety of options like launch Power E*TRADE or download the E*TRADE Pro app etc. The main site is aimed at users who are just getting started. Other than that they have designed E-trade Pro for the frequent and experienced traders. On these three platforms, the user can find a trade ticket with real-time streaming data. It lets you to order from a chart and track your investments.

E*TRADE has these useful tools to offer. It gives value to both new investors and the semi-pro or active investors with a library of helpful educational resources. It has a professional-level trading platform and advanced tools to draft a risk-appropriate balanced portfolio for the user. Also, E*TRADE doesn't charge any commission for all company stock, ETFs and other options trades performed through the platform.

(Image credit: Future)

Users based in the U.S. open an account with E*TRADE directly via the website, however, users from Australia, China or Western Europe must open the account via a paper-based application form.

E*TRADE offers three different trading platforms on the web. Namely:

E*TRADE Web: Runs live market commentary. Offers free real time quotes and market trends, Analyst predictions, etc which allows users to create watch lists and track their preferred trades

Power E*TRADE: Fully functional desktop platform which comes with special tools like Strategy Scanner and more

E*TRADE Pro: This is for the active users users and offers them with tools to help improve their trading experiences. These tools include real-time data, technical studies, trade tickets, drawing tools, customizable options chain views, trading ladders and more

(Image credit: E*TRADE)

The users who maintain an account balance of $250,000 or more or place at least 30 stock/options trades each quarter, are eligible to get upgraded to E*TRADE Pro. The PRO version rewards active users with timely bonuses as well.

E*TRADE does not have a minimum amount to open an account, however, you need to fund your account within 30 days. The integration of OptionsHouse provides the platform an access to better options analysis and trading capabilities.

Platforms

E*TRADE is ideal for active trading as it has a great robust trading platform. It offers a full features web-based trading dashboard as well as iOS and Android mobile applications, in case if you prefer trading on the go.

The platform shows up the $0 trades on their website or other platforms as it is one of the key feature in their trading system. The website may be slightly tricky at times when it comes to searching basic information and does not have important FAQ's available to find easily.

(Image credit: E*TRADE)

Though the mobile app offers a simple yet a clean layout. It lets you quickly, manage the account, get stock quotes, place trades, view charts and trade while you're on the move. There are multiple apps .i.e. E-trade Mobile and Power E-trade, each offering a customized trading experience based on your account type

Charges

E*TRADE offers you a zero commission model for line stock, options and ETF trades. It used to bill $6.95 till October 2019, however the charges have since been waived off. It still charges for Options, where the users are billed $.065 per contract. There is a discount for volume traders, where this fees comes down to $0.50 per contract.

It also doesn't charge a management fee or an annual charge. Unlike other platforms, it doesn't even penalize users for inactivity. However, they bill you $25 for a partial transfer and $75 in the case of an account transfer.

(Image credit: E*TRADE)

Support

Strong customer support is the E*TRADE's forte. The company has a 30 support branches where staff can help users with their queries. Apart from these brick and mortar offices, it offers multiple point of contacts for customers which include 24/7 phone, email and live chat support.

Interacting with someone in person, is helpful especially when it comes to critical stuff like investments and other financial matters.

Final verdict

E*TRADE is an industry-leading trading service brand in its mobile and options trading offerings and they are innovation continuously. Major credit goes to Power E*TRADE which is rich in features for almost all kinds of traders. Also, there is $0 required to open the account. They were the first to do online trading which makes them the most trustworthy trading brand in the complete trading industry. However, the best thing about the E*TRADE is their constant 24/7 customer support which just makes your day in case of trouble.