Xiaomi is working on a Dimensity 1000+ smartphone

As more and more MediaTek-powered smartphones hit the market, a renowned Chinese tipster has suggested that Xiaomi could have a Dimensity 1000+ SoC in the pipeline. The news comes shortly after Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi revealed the first set of Dimensity 820-powered phones called the Redmi 10X 5G.

According to Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate LCD display. This is also the handset that will feature the Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. Now, this has been rumoured for a while. And when Xiaomi China President and Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing, stepped on the stage of the MediaTek launch, it fanned the flames even more.

It is to be noted that Xiaomi tries to incorporate new technology early on in its smartphones, it has not done the same with the high refresh rate displays. The Mi 10 series is one of the very few Xiaomi devices to have the feature, although Redmi did indeed bring a 120Hz display earlier with the Redmi K30.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo))

This could mean that the 144Hz display is likely for a very first gaming device from Xiaomi. And the Dimensity 1000+ would fit the profile of such a gaming phone well, but this is just speculation from our part.

MediaTek has been on a resurgence lately with its Dimensity series rising in popularity amongst Chinese manufacturers. The tensions between Huawei and the US have only furthered its cause this year. Hence, even Huawei has started some of MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets on its latest phones. That’s why Xiaomi using one is not a very far-fetched idea at all. But that’s all we can guess for now about this mystery device. Lately, there has been buzz that Xiaomi is also working on a Mi MIX 4 flagship.

Interestingly, iQoo just recently announced the iQoo Z1 that has the exact same processor and refresh rate as tipped for the Xiaomi phone.