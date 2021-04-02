Where to watch True Detective: Stream every season online

If you want to watch True Detective, you should know that it has intricately woven criminal cases and multi-layered storylines that are bound to keep you hooked.

The first season tracks a pair of police detectives reinvestigating the murder of a prostitute 17 years after it happened. Along with that investigation, the detective duo revisit other unsolved crimes, all while dealing with their personal issues.

The second season looks at three detectives from different departments investigating crimes related to the murder of a corrupt politician. Independent from them, a career criminal also investigates the murder.

The third season has a complex narrative with three timelines: one set in 1980, one in 1990, and one in 2015. It follows a pair of detectives investigating a chilling crime involving missing children.

With each season of the show, you’ll see new faces - top Hollywood stars - and a mysterious new case. HBO Max is a popular platform where you can watch True Detective, but there are other platforms where the show can be streamed, and we cover that in this article

How to watch True Detective online in the US

In the US, HBO Max has all three seasons of True Detective. A monthly subscription costs $14.99 and grants you access to a vast library of incredible shows and films, including The Flight Attendant, Deadwood, Alien, and The Matrix trilogy. An excellent feature of the streaming platform is that all films from Warner Bros. Pictures will be available on HBO Max for 31 days after their theatrical release. This means that you can watch movie premieres from the comfort of your home in 2021. HBO Max can be used across many devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, Windows PC, and Android and Apple phones and tablets. True Detective is also available on the standard HBO streaming service (previously known as HBO Now), and it costs the same as HBO Max. If you’ve bought and added HBO on your Prime Video Channels, you can stream the show through Amazon Prime. The show can be streamed on DirecTV too. A subscription costs $64.99/month for 12 months (plus applicable taxes).

How to watch True Detective online: stream season 1-3 in the UK

You can watch True Detective on Sky on the Sky Go app and Now TV in the UK. Sky Go has all three seasons of the series, and customers of Sky TV have free access to Sky Go. NowTV has the first two seasons of True Detective. It offers a seven-day free trial to users, and a subscription costs £9.99/month.

How to stream True Detective and watch every season online in Canada

Viewers in Canada will find all seasons of True Detective on Crave. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month (with applicable taxes). Users also have access to other excellent TV shows from HBO Max’s catalog. Another platform where you can stream True Detective is illico.tv, but only the third season of the series is available on it. A subscription costs $15 a month. Videotron TV customers have free access to the streaming platform.

How to watch True Detective: stream every season online in Australia