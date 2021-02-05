Twitter is moving more of its platform on to Google Cloud

Twitter has announced a new, multi-year, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration will enable the social network to process and analyze data more efficiently, as well as improve performance for end-users.

Under the terms of the expanded cloud computing partnership, Twitter will move its offline analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads to Google’s Data Cloud.

Although Twitter began working with Google Cloud back in 2018, the new agreement should help the company manage the huge quantities of data produced by its users every day.

“Our initial partnership with Google Cloud has been successful and enabled us to enhance the productivity of our engineering teams,” said Parag Agrawal, CTO at Twitter.

“Building on this relationship and Google’s technologies will allow us to learn more from our data, move faster and serve more relevant content to the people who use our service every day. As Twitter continues to scale, we’re excited to partner with Google on more industry-leading technology innovation in the data and machine learning space.”

The data behind the tweet

When a user clicks “like” or sends a tweet, data is created that Twitter can use to better understand the type of content that a particular individual wants to see. Given the scale of activity on Twitter, this means a lot of data needs to be processed and machine learning capabilities must be as fast as possible.

With Google’s Data Cloud, Twitter will gain access to a new selection of data processing tools and machine learning solutions. Both technical and non-technical staff at the company should be able to accelerate time to insight as a result of the deeper co-operation with Google.

Given that social networks like Twitter are continuing to grow all the time, they need scalable data solutions to drive valuable insights and Google Cloud certainly has the capacity to manage the vast swathes of data collected by the firm.

