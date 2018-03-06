Latest Ryzen 2nd-generation leak could reveal AMD’s fastest processor ever

The Ryzen 2nd-generation leaks just won’t stop. It’s only been four days since the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X made its rumored blip on the web, and now there are rumors of another chip that clocks up to 4.35GHz.

A forum user on the South Korean HWBattle boards posted one of the first benchmarks of a potentially unreleased Ryzen 2nd-generation chip. The engineering sample appears to be a Ryzen 7 chip equipped with eight cores and 16 threads, and with a maximum boost clock speed of 4.35GHz.

That’s even faster than the maximum clock speeds of 4.2GHz enabled with XFR 2.0 that we saw from the rumored Ryzen 7 2700X. This leads us to believe the chip in question could be the Ryzen 7 2800 or 2800X, which would be the new flagship of AMD’s mainline CPUs.

Image 1 of 2 Image credit: Hardware Battle Image 2 of 2 Image credit: Hardware Battle

On top of sharing a specification readout, HWBattle posted benchmarks that reveal the mystery chip trouncing the current Ryzen 7 1700X and Ryzen 7 1800X , as well as the competing Intel Core i7-8700K , in CineBench and 3DMark scores.

There’s not much to support the validity of these benchmark scores, but if they're for real then we could see dramatically better gaming performance from the 2nd-generation Ryzen chips.

The next wave of the best processors has yet to come

Via VideoCardz