This $77 128GB smartphone is the cheapest yet, but beware one thing

From time to time, an oddity springs on our deals radar and the Santin Mix 2 is definitely one of them.

From the depths of Aliexpress website, this smartphone which is a clone of the better known Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is currently on a special offer.

It is currently available for just $77 (about $59, AU$112) at the time of writing, which includes a new member discount from Aliexpress.

Santin Mix 2 128GB smartphone | $77 at Aliexpress You can bag yourself the Santin Mix 2 for a low price of $77 which includes free delivery and a $3 new user discount. This is an entry level smartphone running Android 7.1, with 4GB of RAM, a 21-megapixel camera, 128GB onboard storage and a massive 6-inch, 3.7-megapixel screen.

What you get for this price is nothing short of spectacular; 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a 4000mAh battery, a 6-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel screen, a 21-megapixel camera and a 10-core (yes 10) Mediatek X25 processor.

The device takes two nano SIM cards and has a Type-C connector plus a fingerprint sensor. A couple of flies in the ointment though; the Santin Mix 2 only runs on Android 7.1.1 and there’s no indication that an update will be coming anytime soon to this device. The front facing camera is located on the bottom right of the front bezel which will look odd on video calls.

Bear in mind as well that there are no headset and no casing and after sales will be problematic. Still even if you plan to use it as a glorified tablet for training purposes or to keep your kids entertained over a long journey, it looks, at least on paper, to be a decent buy.