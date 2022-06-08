The next Nintendo Switch Online free game trial is an indie classic

The Stardew Valley farm
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)
Stardew Valley is the next game to receive a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online.

Members of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to play the indie farming sim from June 13 to June 19, according to the game’s Nintendo eShop page (opens in new tab). Like previous trials, it’ll give you access to the full game, so you can discover whether Stardew Valley’s cutesy bucolic lifestyle is right for you.

We reckon it will be, though. Not only is it one of the best indie games, Stardew Valley's loyal following has only grown since it was first released on PC in 2016. This Nintendo Switch port faithfully adapts its seed-sowing, relationship-building, nature-loving premise, and even lets you build a thriving frame with up to two other players in co-op.

A character in Stardew Valley

(Image credit: Chuckefish)

How to get the free Stardew Valley trial

To download the game, you’ll need to head to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch, select the Nintendo Switch Online option from the left-hand menu, and select Stardew Valley from the current list of active game trials. Make sure you're currently subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, otherwise you won’t have access.

As with previous trials, any progress you make during the demo period will transfer to the full game if you end up buying it. We also expect Stardew Valley will be discounted during the trial period to sweeten the deal.

Stardew Valley’s time in the spotlight comes hot on the heels of Spelunky 2, which was given the free trial treatment last month. There have been plenty of other standout picks, as well, including the 2D Minecraft-esque Terraria, and sandbox collectathon Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

