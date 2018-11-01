The first line of defence for website security

GDPR has held a magnifying glass up to data security in Europe, focussing in on businesses’ relationship with consumers and how they use and collect data. Despite the onus placed on becoming compliant, businesses have a long way to go towards sufficient data governance.

One of the biggest issues is that businesses aren’t aware of the security risks to their customer facing marketing platforms such as websites and mobile apps, where customers share personal information and payment details. This data is of huge value to the business but also to criminals looking to score customer data. Inadequate security of these consumer touch points means businesses aren’t in a position to prevent potential attacks and are vulnerable to a breach.

The majority of organisations don’t have sight of the entire company, and therefore have possible cracks in their security strategy without knowing. This is reinforced by our research, investigating the views and attitudes of enterprises on marketing security, finding 41 per cent of enterprises had already experienced a marketing security incident and nearly half (46%) believe they are at risk of a website data breach.

Businesses need to thoroughly assess and identify the weak links that could trip them up. As such, organisations need to appoint a team to look at security holistically so that no stone is left unturned. This way, resource and investment will not only support the protection of cybersecurity and the traditional network but also the marketing platforms where consumers share their data. We call this Marketing Security (MarSecTM).