The best Microsoft Surface Go alternative right now is great for remote working

The Chuwi UBook Pro is probably the best alternative to Microsoft's Surface Go , which appears to have been discontinued. The Surface Go is currently out of stock and has been so for a while. You can still pick it up from third party retailers, but often at a premium.

The Chuwi UBook Pro , meanwhile , is available for $399.99 (roughly £340/AU$670) from Gearbest with coupon code GBCHUWI123.

Add the capacitive stylus pen and original keyboard cover and the price creeps up to just under $470, which is still far lower than the 128GB version of the Surface Go (which comes with no additional accessories).

For your money, you get a Gemini Lake-based Intel Celeron N4100 that is significantly faster than the Surface Go's Pentium 4415Y (based on CPUBenchmark numbers).

The UBook Pro also features a 12.3-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD - twice the storage capacity of the Microsoft tablet.

If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.

The Surface Go has a smaller display size and more petite footprint, which means the Chuwi device is slightly heavier. The camera sensors on Microsoft’s tablet also have a higher resolution, but the UBook Pro has more connectors - including an HDMI port, which means you won’t need a docking station to connect up to a monitor.

Bear in mind, the exact price in non-US territories will depend on the day’s exchange rate. Gearbest ships to most countries worldwide via expedited shipping, but you may be levied an additional tax.