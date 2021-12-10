Star Wars: Eclipse trailer, setting, news and rumors

Audio player loading…

Star Wars: Eclipse, the long-rumored Star Wars project being developed by Quantic Dream was finally confirmed at The Game Awards 2021. The team previously responsible for Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human is now taking charge of this new action-adventure, set in the aesthetically pleasing High Republic era of the overarching Star Wars saga.

While we still know precious little about Star Wars: Eclipse (the game is indeed still in early development, as confirmed by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley), we do have an impressive CGI trailer and a few key details to work with.

Star Wars: Eclipse sounds like it'll differ from Quantic Dream's previous works. The studio is known for primarily narrative-driven experiences, and while that'll still be the case with Star Wars: Eclipse, the developer is injecting a heavier emphasis on action this time.

Star Wars: Eclipse is noted, as per a Quantic Dream press release, to be the team's "most ambitious project to date," so while details are scarce at present, below we've rounded up everything we know so far about the new Star Wars game.

Unfortunately, Quantic Dream seems a little too early in the development of Star Wars: Eclipse to provide a solid release date. And if development is still in its primary stages, we reckon we're probably not going to see Star Wars: Eclipse on store shelves for a while yet.

If we had to hazard a guess, we'd have to say Star Wars: Eclipse will launch in 2023 at the earliest, though that, admittedly, could be an ambitious prediction. 2024 seems the more likely release window. It's worth noting that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake will likely release in this timeframe, too, so there's at least plenty of AAA Star Wars goodness to look forward to in a few years' time.

Platforms haven't been confirmed yet, either, but we expect Star Wars: Eclipse to land on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC at the very least.

Star Wars: Eclipse trailers

The Game Awards 2021 CGI trailer

After rumors of its existence, Quantic Dream finally broke its silence on its Star Wars game with an impressive CGI trailer debuting at The Game Awards 2021. While we still can't speak of the game Star Wars: Eclipse will eventually shape up to be, it looks like we'll be meeting and (playing as) a varied roster of characters. Recognizable Star Wars characters like Yoda are also briefly seen in the trailer, so some crossover with the central timeline of the films seems likely.

Star Wars: Eclipse story and setting

Star Wars: Eclipse is to be the first game "set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi," Quantic Dream's press release notes. The High Republic era is set hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga, when the Galactic Republic was said to be at its height.

We currently don't know how exactly Quantic Dream plans to explore this less-known aspect of the Star Wars universe, but we do know that we'll be taking control of multiple characters over the course of the story, as is usually the case with Quantic Dream's games.

And given the developer, expect an assortment of branching paths to play out based on your choices in the narrative that will likely shift the story dramatically, including whatever the eventual ending will look like.

Star Wars: Eclipse news and rumors

Read on to learn of all the latest news and rumors concerning the development of Star Wars: Eclipse. Official news is thin on the ground at present, but we'll endeavor to keep this section updated as we learn more about Quantic Dream's ambitious project.

Original leaks

We first learned of Star Wars: Eclipse's potential existence in September, 2021, where reports leaked that Quantic Dream had begun developing a Star Wars project.

Later, in November, Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb claimed that the project was indeed real, and was to be set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe. Both leaks ended up being right on the money, as Star Wars: Eclipse's trailer and press release confirm these details.

Star Wars: Eclipse: what we want to see

Better storytelling

This isn't so much of a Star Wars problem as it is a Quantic Dream problem. If we're being brutally honest, while the developer's games are usually a chaotically fun ride, they certainly leave a lot to be desired in terms of deep, sincere storytelling.

Quantic Dream's narratives are often quite ham-fisted in their execution, and often leave themselves wide open for ripe meme potential. After all, who could ever forget Ethan Mars' legendary "Jason" yell from Heavy Rain?

We're not saying Quantic Dream is incapable of quality narratives. It absolutely isn't. But judging from the Star Wars: Eclipse trailer, we're in for a much more brooding, potentially darker story than what we're used to from the franchise. Hopefully, in tandem with Lucasfilm Games, the developer can deliver a story worth remembering.

Quality action

It's fair to say that action games aren't really Quantic Dream's forte, but we're more than happy to see the developer branch out to other gameplay styles. Traditionally, most action-oriented segments in Quantic Dream's previous games are dictated by quick-time events and other scripted sequences.

We're not necessarily asking for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order levels of quality here, but we'd like to see at least a decently competent suite of combat scenarios, abilities and potentially learnable skills and upgrades.

Multiplatform release

Quantic Dream's run of Sony exclusivity is at an end as per the release of Detroit: Become Human, so we'd love to see Star Wars: Eclipse release on more systems than just the PS5. If the developer wishes to go for graphical fidelity, as it usually does, then PC is a must, but for the sake of the game reaching as many fans as possible, we hope an Xbox Series X/S release is also being considered.