Star Wars: Eclipse won't have a game over screen meaning "anyone can die"

It seems that Star Wars: Eclipse will be keeping in line with Quantic Dream's classic style of interactive storytelling as the studio confirms that the game won't have a game over screen.

In a recent interview with IGN at Tokyo Game Show 2023, vice president of marketing for Quantic Dream, Lisa Pendse, shared an update on the developer's next major release and confirmed that the game is "simmering" and there is no pressure from parent company NetEase.

"Can I say it still exists? Because it exists," Pendse said. "It's just not ready. It's simmering."

Pendse later added that NetEase isn't "imposing release dates" on the studio, saying, "Quantic Dream has always released games when they’re ready, and I think the high level of quality that you get when you buy a Quantic Dream game is a testament to the value of that approach. And it's the same exact same thing with Star Wars Eclipse. So you will know, but it's too early right now to really give any update on it."

In terms of details about the actual game, it was revealed that like other Quantic Dreams games - like Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls - Star Wars: Eclipse won't feature a game over screen after making the difficult decisions, fans are so used to.

"One of the big focuses we've had when we announced Star Wars Eclipse was to make sure it was clear that this is actually an action adventure game that has all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title, which is intricately branching narratives, multiple playable characters," Pendse said.

"There's no game over. Anyone can die, anything can happen, and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there. But what we've been doing is even more ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena."

Star Wars: Eclipse is a narrative-driven action adventure set during The High Republic era, the "Golden Age" for the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order, hundreds of years before the events of The Skywalker Saga.

The game was announced in 2021 and doesn't currently have a release window, but like other Quantic Dream titles, it could be years away.

