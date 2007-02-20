Cuban reds snub Microsoft software

The extreme left-wing government in Cuba has announced that it's going to migrate its entire computer system away from Microsoft software and into the world of open source. At a conference held last Friday, the move was backed by Cuban government ministers.

Communications minister Ramiro Valdes opened proceedings on Friday with a resounding speech which advocated an open source switchover.

The citizens of Cuba have always struggled with old fashioned computer equipment; most of them still connect to the internet via dial-up and use old versions of Windows.

Cuba is not the first country to announce its intentions to go open source: Brazil, Venezuela, Norway and China have also released details regarding plans to migrate across to open source software.