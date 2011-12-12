Mac App Store hits 100 million app downloads

Who puts the App in Apple? Well, Apple. But with good reason – not only has the fruit-flavoured tech company announced that it has 500,000 apps in its mobile App Store but it has also hit 100 million downloads from its Mac App Store.

That's a lot of apps, considering that the Mac App Store has only been live since January 2011.

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior VP of marketing, was on hand to offer his two typically sensationalised cents: "In just three years the App Store changed how people get mobile apps, and now the Mac App Store is changing the traditional PC software industry.

"With more than 100 million downloads in less than a year, the Mac App Store is the largest and fastest growing PC software store in the world."

App avalanche

Apple's release also casually reiterated the fact that the iOS App Store has seen over 18 billion apps downloaded, at a rate of around 1 billion a month, which suggests that pace hasn't changed much since early October when it first mentioned that fact at the iPhone 4S launch. But surely it should be up to over 19 billion now?

We love a good app round up almost as much as we love app stats, so feast your eyes on our top ten free apps for iPhone in the video below: