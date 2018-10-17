Samsung buys Zhilabs to power 5G analytics

Samsung is strengthening its bid to become a major player in 5G networks with the acquisition of analytics firm Zhilabs.

Spain-based Zhilabs is best known for its intelligent network and service analytics technology and Samsung wants to use this in its 5G network equipment to help customers fine tune user experiences.

The Korean electronics giant says AI-powered automation will be essential for 5G applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and connected cars but will require analytical capabilities beyond the limits of existing tools.

Zhilabs will operate independently once the acquisition is completed and the two firms will together on new technologies that will aid the transition from 4G to 5G.

“5G will enable unprecedented services attributed to the generation of exponential data traffic, for which automated and intelligent network analytics tools are vital,” said Youngky Kim, head of Samsung’s network business. “The acquisition of Zhilabs will help Samsung meet these demands to assure each subscriber receives the best possible service.”

“5G technology will disrupt the communications landscape for the better, but it will only be successful if the quality of the networks transferring the information can be measured and improved to provide a best-in-class experience,” added Joan Raventós, CEO at Zhilabs. “We are delighted to be joining the Samsung Electronics family and adding a contribution with our software products and technology to the existing end-to-end solutions that the company offers its customers.”

Samsung has ambitions to become a major player in 5G and is investing 25 trillion won (£17 billion) in areas such as AI, 5G and components for connected cars as it seeks to protect itself against smartphone saturation.