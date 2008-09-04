InFocus launches IN3100 projector series

After a raft of projector launches at this year's IFA, InFocus has left it rather late to announce its new for-business projectors.

But it looks like the company has arrived fashionably late rather than missing the proverbial bus.

The IN3100 series is the world's first projector to use DisplayLink, which mean one USB cable synchs between laptop and projector – making embarrassing technology hiccups in the boardroom a thing of the past.

There's also a LiteTouch keypad that conveniently only becomes visible only when needed.

Bright eyes

The three projectors released have a brightness of between 3000 to 3500 lumens, come with a choice of XGA or WXGA resolution, and all feature 2000:1 contrast.

Price-wise, the projectors all come in at under a grand. Depending on how many lumens you want and the resolution you choose, they are priced at: £799, for the IN3102 (XGA, 3000 lumens output); £899, for the IN3104 (XGA, 3500 lumens output); £999, for the IN3106 (W-XGA, 3000 lumens output).