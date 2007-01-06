CES 2007: New products from Belkin

Belkin provided us with a disc full of product releases at CES, but disappointingly many were 2006 products. The handful of 2007 releases look promising however.

Top of the bill is Belkin's TuneStudio for the 5th generation iPod. It's a four-channel audio mixer that enables you to mix tunes directly onto your iPod from up to four other sources such as a keyboard or guitar.

The device is aimed at bands and musicians so that sessions or gigs can be recorded, but Belkin hopes it will also prove successful with podcasters.

The TuneStudio launches in the summer.

A more immediate release is the Easy Transfer Cable, enabling you to transfer files and settings to a new PC via a USB connector at each end. Of course Belkin is aiming this at Vista upgraders.

Aimed at laptop users, the Belkin cooling stand is a late arrival to a market of limited interest. However, a price of around £20 or so should impress when it's released in the UK by the Spring.

Penciled in for March is the he Belkin Bluetooth Dock Adapter for iPod. Designed to turn your iPod into a wireless remote while you play your music through your hi-fi using the adapter.

Also hitting the shelves around the same time is the Belkin Flip DVI-D. This is a KVM switch but with the added bonus it can cope with dual-link DVI - meaning it can be used with the Apple Cinema Display.