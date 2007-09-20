New Sennheiser in-ear earphones on the way

Sennheiser has announced no less than five new in-ear earphones aimed at travellers, commuters and anyone else looking to block out outside noise.

First up are the Sennheiser CX-400 and the Sennheiser CXL-400, added to the Sennheiser Classic range. Both feature short cords, perfect for use with your digital music player or mobile phone. The Sennheiser CXL-400 also has a lanyard for use around your neck. These models are priced at £55 and £60 respectively.

The higher-end Sennheiser CX-500, priced at £70, has a wider frequency response and features in-line volume control. Special in-ear adapters also means better noise isolation.

Next up is the Sennheiser CX-55 Street, designed to provide serious bass with its low frequencies. Sporting a reflective blue design, these earphones cost £50.

The Sennheiser CX-95 Style cost £80 and features a sleek metal design and a neutrally balanced sound.

All models are supplied with three choices of silicone rubber ear adapters. All will be available from the end of September.