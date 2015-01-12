Tor-infused BOSS could be the most secure smartphone yet

Securing one's personal data on the move is a hotly debated subject and vendors like Boeing and BlackPhone (as well as BlackBerry) have been lining up products to do just that.

Another player has just launched a campaign on crowd-funding website Indiegogo with the aim of collecting $150,000. NEO3DO wants to sell its BOSS smartphone for as little as $300 (about £200, AU$ 370) when purchased in a pack of four.

What sets the phone apart is the fact that it comes with TOR (The Onion Router) which, in theory, allows the user to hide any data transmitted from any sort of traffic analysis or network surveillance.

NEO3DO uses Orbot which is a freely-available proxy app that is also compatible with Apple's iOS and Amazon's Appstore and that's basically the level of security you can expect if you install the app on your phone.

BOSS's bosses (excuse the pun) insist that the phone's features will go beyond that "Our additional security features and focus includes proprietary installation of Rivetz technology to provide OS independent encryption and decryption of data at the hardware level," he added. "We believe BOSS is superior because we are using hardware-level and network-level security that allows usage and utility standard Android OS."

NEO3DO uses letters from two once-popular gaming consoles, the Neo Geo and the Panasonic 3DO.

Via Cnet