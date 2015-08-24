How to stay safe when using data abroad

It's an all too familiar story: after a week relaxing in the sun you come home to find a nasty surprise on your door mat. No, not a smelly something from next-door's obnoxious kids, but a mobile bill that's higher than your hotel bill.

'Bill-shock' is a term that strikes fear into the hearts of even the most experienced travellers. Earlier this summer one O2 customer ran up a £15,000 bill while asleep in South Africa, while another Facebook-ed her way through £21,819 beside the pool in Turkey.

But it's not just your phone bill that's at risk when you're travelling.

Wary of those sky-high roaming charges, many holidaymakers use Wi-Fi to connect to the outside world. With public Wi-Fi hotspots omnipresent in hotels, airports and cafés it might seem like a no-brainer to hook up and download – but there's danger here too, in the shape of hackers attempting to steal your personal data for the purposes of identity theft, phishing attacks and more.



But fear not, intrepid traveller – techradar is here to help. Follow our five golden tips to ensure that your data stays safe, and your phone bill stays sane, when you're on your hols...