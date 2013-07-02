Port authority: 'Honami' camera app features hop onto current Xperias

Honami, Honami, Honami. Shoot, we were hoping that would manifest Sony's purported next flagship, a.k.a. the Xperia i1, but until the spell works we can at least have a look at some of the phone's camera app features.

Thanks to an enterprising hacker and a post on Xperia Blog, we have a glimpse at the snapper functions that could very well take advantage of Honami's rumored 20MP lens.

XDA-Developers member krabappel2548 cooked up the mod that ports Honami's shutterbug features onto the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL and Xperia Tablet Z.

New features include AR-effect, or augmented reality mode, Info-eye for visual search and Time shift, which allows users to choose the best photo out of a series of shots taken at the same time.

Because dinosaur (Credit: Xperia Blog)

Modders only

The leaked Honami build also includes higher resolution image processing and a number of user interface improvements aimed at the probable next-gen Sony flagship.

Full instructions on how to port the Honami camera app to current Xperia devices are available on the XDA-Developers forum, but as always, this mod isn't for the faint of heart.

Here kitty, kitty (Credit: Xperia Blog)

Krabappel2548 did wrap everything up with a tidy bow, so if you're already adept as flashing Android devices, this one should be a breeze.

Fair warning: The Honami mod replaces the built-in camera app from existing devices, so proceed at your own risk - or better yet, just sit tight and see if Sony releases these goodies in a future update instead.