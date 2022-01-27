Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi confirm they'll launch 35 new electric cars by 2030

The fully-electric successor to the Nissan Micra will be one of the 35 new EVs.

If you didn't know, Nissan is part of a group of global automakers that includes Renault and Mitsubishi. The trio form what they call the Alliance, and together the group is on its way to an electrified future – just like every other major automaker.

This announcement demonstrates a focus on reaching full EV product lines by 2030, and as part of that goal the Alliance is gearing up for a major investment. When all is said and done, the Alliance will have plowed €23 billion. The investment will bring 35 new EVs by 2030, which the group says gives it the largest global EV offering.

To achieve this goal, the trio of automakers will need to take advantage of shared parts and common design elements but will do so carefully.

Using what it calls "smart differentiation," the Alliance will manage the commonalities between vehicles and review the possibility of pooling platforms, production facilities, and powertrains.

By 2026, the three automakers will expand the usage of common platforms from 60 percent today to more than 80 percent. As part of this effort Mitsubishi will bolster its European presence with two new models.

The "smart differentiation" approach is already in action, with the announcement of the fully electric Nissan Micra successor looking an awful lot like the previously revealed Renault 5 EV.

A laser focus on battery tech

A shift to EVs brings a laser focus on battery tech with it, and to that end the Alliance is working to reduce battery costs by 50 percent in 2026 and by 65 percent in 2028.

By 2030, the Alliance says it will have a total of 220 GWh battery production capacity worldwide. Solid state batteries are on the table as well, and Nissan will take the lead to develop battery tech that benefits all three automakers.

Though solid state batteries are not in use in consumer-grade EVs today, the Alliance plans to mass produce the hardware by mid-2028.

Unlike many automakers, the Alliance wants to be 100% in control of its hardware and software. The approach cuts out third-party battery and technology providers, and should (in theory, at least) provide a better end-user experience for buyers.

The group will also work with European charging providers to give customers preferential pricing as well.

Beyond EVs, the Alliance is moving to incorporate more connected services in its vehicles. By 2026, more than five million vehicles will be delivered using the Alliance cloud systems.

The group says it will also be the first global automakers to introduce the Google ecosystem in its vehicles. The first full software-defined vehicle will launch by 2025.