Microsoft's giant Surface Hub delayed till 2016

Microsoft's giant Surface Hub digital whiteboard won't reach customers until 2016.

Users were told of the delay by Microsoft officials Wednesday, according to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley. A brief update went up on the company's Surface blog today, too.

Hub shipments will begin on January 1, 2016, Microsoft said.

While pre-orders started July 1, the Hub was meant to leave factory floors September 1. Microsoft then announced the device, intended for enterprise use, would miss that date due to higher than expected demand. Microsoft said it needed to adjust manufacturing to meet orders.

Now, we look to New Year's Day for the larger-than-life tablets to start shipping. The 55-inch model runs at $6,999 (about £4,600, AU$5,350) and the 84-inch version $19,999 (about £13,000, AU$15,000). Equipped with a custom version of Windows 10, the Hub also comes with a number of apps built just for its supersized frame and capabilities.