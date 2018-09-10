Kingdom Hearts is getting the VR treatment

Sony has revealed the Kingdom Hearts VR Experience for the PSVR.

The announcement was made during the PlayStation Lineup Tour in Japan, the company's pre-show before the Tokyo Game Show - which is happening in just a couple of weeks.

The Kingdom Hearts VR Experience seems to let you play through snippets of key story moments through lead character Sora’s eyes, creating a more immersive gameplay experience than ever before.

Fans of the charming franchise have wanted VR support for years, so this will be welcome news.

Sony hasn’t announced how much the VR experience will cost or when it shall release, but we will keep you updated.