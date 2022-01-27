Horizon Forbidden West PS4 footage finally shared and there's nothing to worry about

Audio player loading…

To celebrate Horizon Forbidden West going gold, Sony and Guerrilla Games have finally shared footage of the PlayStation 4 version.

A brief clip can be seen on YouTube via the PlayStation Asia account, with a PlayStation Blog post featuring a couple more examples.

While we have seen screenshots of the game on PS4 before, confirming that it will still be visually impressive even on the older hardware, we had yet to see any actual gameplay.

In action, the game not only looks as good as the PS5 version, but appears to perform suitably too. It obviously isn't running at a smooth 60fps, but this should only really bother framerate purists who are probably already buying the PS5 version anyway.

It's worth noting that the gameplay shown is running on a PS4 Pro rather than a standard PS4 console, but there shouldn't be too much of a gap in quality.

What comes next

With a few more first-party games still to come to PS4 and PS5, such as God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West will hopefully set a precedent for both platforms being equally viable means of experiencing them.

That said, PS4 owners will have the option to upgrade their game to the PS5 version for free. However, this will be the last time Sony will offer free next-gen upgrades. Going forward, you'll need to pay an extra $10 (cost in other regions TBC).

Set to release on February 18, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn will put players in control of protagonist Aloy once again as she embarks on a quest to a new frontier to find the source of a mysterious plague.

Aside from familiar and new machines to hunt and a new open world to explore, the game promises to offer a massive wealth of side quests and activities.

Guerrilla is also working on a VR spin-off titled Horizon Call of the Mountain. Not much is known about it, but it will be exclusive to the new PSVR 2 headset and have you play as an entirely new character, although Aloy will make an appearance.