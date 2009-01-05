New Azur receiver from Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio must have got its time differences mixed up for CES, as it's announcing its spanking new 7.1 audio receiver two days before the show kicks off.

The Azur 640R V2 7.1 will pack HDMI v1.3 reception and uses 32-bit chipsets to support the full range of high-def audio formats, including Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD High Resolution, the new Lossless Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

It can transcode analogue video to HDMI with just one cable to the TV screen and features Cambridge Audio Mic Controlled Auto Set-up (CAMCAS) for quick and easy room installation.

Everything but the kitchen sync

A handy LipSync audio delay feature means the user can simply adjust for processing delays in the source or TV, or in fact dial it up to freak out visitors.

The new AV receiver has triple HDMI inputs and no less than seven 100W amplifiers for some of the cleanest surround sound around, including post-processing of 2.0, 5.1 and 6.1 signals into the full 7.1 experience.

The Azur 640R V2 7.1 will sell in the US for $1800 (£1250) before tax - expect a slightly higher UK RRP when it's announced.