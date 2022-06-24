Google is making Chrome on iOS safer than ever

Audio player loading…

Google is making its Chrome browser (opens in new tab) a lot safer on Apple’s mobile platform with the addition of several new security features.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google’s Product Manager, Nasim Sedaghat, announced five new features being introduced to Chrome on iOS, including two security-oriented ones ported from the desktop version.

But the company has also looked to make Chrome on iOS more engaging and interactive for users everywhere, particularly as the browser wars heat up.

Chrome on iOS

First up is Enhanced Safe Browsing, which Google says will help minimize the threat of phishing or malware attacks. When activated, the tool predicts and warns users if web pages are dangerous. Furthermore, when the user types in their credentials into a website, Chrome can now warn them if the information was compromised in an earlier data breach, and suggest an update.

The second security-oriented upgrade is the ability to fill in passwords on any app, as Chrome on iOS now comes with Google Password manager built in, allowing users to autofill their login credentials into any app.

Other newly introduced features include faster translation of pages from different languages, with the help of on-device machine learning, and making it easier for users to discover new content, or start a fresh search, after being away for a while.

“You’ll still be able to find all your recent tabs, but we’re also making it easier to browse content, start a new Search or easily get back to your most frequently visited sites,” Google said, further adding that the feature will make it to Android soon.

The final change, Chrome Actions, will allow users to save time by typing an action’s title into the address bar. The address bar will also be able to predict when the user could benefit from a Chrome Action, based on the words already typed.