Rise of the Tomb Raider will head to PS4 a year after Xbox

Square Enix has finally revealed that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be an Xbox exclusive for about a year before you'll be able to play it on the PlayStation 4.

Set to launch on November 10, Square Enix had until today only said that the game would be a timed exclusive on Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles.

Last year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer had also confirmed that Microsoft's exclusive was for only "a duration" of time.

The game publisher today announced that the game will be coming to the PS4 in "Holiday 2016," a year after its initial launch, though no firm dates were given.

Rise of the Tomb Raider will also be available on Steam and Windows 10 starting early 2016, but again, no dates were revealed.