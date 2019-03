A gold-medal-winning Japanese Olympic swimmer has claimed that playing Wii has been key to his training.

Kosuke Kitajima took gold for the men's 100m breaststroke and puts part of his success down to good old Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games.

"See, Mario does the breaststroke" said Kitajima.

"And thus, it's perfect mental training for envisioning the actual Olympic hall."

No details as yet on the exact arrangement the swimmer has with Sega, but we'll bring you that news when we hear more.