There were many things that made Goldeneye 64 great, and Grant Kirkhope's soundtrack was undoubtedly one of them. But have you heard the music in its original form, before it was put through the N64's Reality Coprocessor?

The tracks have popped up in various places on the web before, but now Video Game Tracks has kindly uploaded the lot to one single YouTube video.

Pro tip: skip to Frigate for the best part.