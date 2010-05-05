Golden Joystick Awards voting is open

The voting for the 28th annual Golden Joystick Awards has opened, with 16 different categories for you to separate the wheat from the chaff, and the Super Marios from the ETs.

The voting, as ever, is taking place on http://www.goldenjoystick.com and the long-list entries are only open until 27 May.

After the nominations have been assembled the shortlist will be ready on 14 June – with a glittering awards event later in the year.

Genre specific

There have been some changes for this year's awards with no console-specific awards meaning genres are king.

"Make sure you show the very best games, developers, publishers and retailers the love they deserve," said the release.

"Don't be afraid to nail your flag to the virtual mast and encourage your friends to join you in attempting to secure immortality for your favourites."