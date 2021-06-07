Email marketing guru iContact acquires Moz for undisclosed sum

Popular SEO tool provider Moz has been acquired by J2 Global subsidiary iContact Marketing Corp, in a bid to help both companies expand their user bases and engage with customers more effectively.

Founded by Rand Fishkin and Gillian Muessig in 2004, Moz (formerly SEOmoz) started as a blog and online community where SEO experts shared their research and ideas.

The company now delivers search engine optimization (SEO) solutions, providing marketers with a range of tools to improve their organic search visibility.

Here’s our list of the best onpage SEO tools right now

right now We’ve built a list of the best SEO keyword research tools on the market

on the market Check out our list of the best link building available

iContact was founded in 2003 as a brand that focuses on email marketing for small to mid-sized customers, along with its sister brands, Campaigner, SMTP, Communicator and Kickbox.

The subsidiary of publicly traded company J2 Global, iContact did not disclose any financial details of the acquisition.

SEO with Moz

In a blog post , iContact said Moz was the natural choice for its expansion into the SEO space. As part of the acquisition, Moz will assist iContact subscribers with their SEO and digital marketing needs.

Sarah Bird, Moz CEO, and Michael Pepe, SVP and GM, discussed the details of the acquisition over video conference.

Pepe stated that there is a long list of reasons the two companies belong together, with the main reasons being that the pair have shared values and serve the same sized customer base.

Bird added: “Moz is going to thrive in this new family, and I know that for certain because I know that you guys genuinely understand the value of SEO and are excited to share that with your broader customers. We know that email is critical and will remain critical. It's not going anywhere. It's just getting better.”

Here’s our rundown of the best rank checking tools out there

Via Search Engine Land