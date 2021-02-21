Diablo 2 Resurrected PC system requirements revealed – and mod support confirmed

Diablo 2 Resurrected has just been announced at BlizzCon 2021, with Blizzard now revealing the PC requirements for the incoming remaster – and confirming that mods will be supported, to boot.

What kind of system will you need to run Diablo 2 Resurrected, then? Fortunately, the requirements aren’t particularly demanding from a contemporary gaming perspective, although the recommended spec – for 1080p resolution – does call for 16GB of system memory (an increasing trend these days).

Here are those PC spec requirements in full.

Minimum requirements (720p)

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended requirements (1080p)

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Drive Space: 30GB

So as you can see, there’s nothing traumatic here, and indeed the bare minimum requirements are very easy-going – although note that this is for running the game at 720p resolution, which isn’t going to look great, of course.

Diablo 2 Resurrected ups the graphical ante considerably, and as we’ve seen, it will update the visuals with a fresh coat of paint and allow the resolution to be cranked up to 4K while supporting refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

There will, however, be a classic mode which reverts to the look of the original sprite-based (2D) game, should you wish to go that route. As well as the beefed-up visuals, Blizzard is delivering Dolby 7.1 surround on the audio side with remastered and re-recorded sound effects.

Check out the best MMO games right now

Here are the best gaming PCs

Diablo 2 Resurrected joins our list of the new games of 2021

Mod happy

As Wccftech, which spotted the requirements, also flagged up, mod support for Diablo 2 Resurrected has been confirmed on Twitter.

📜 MOD SUPPORTWhy you would want to manipulate this Hell? Are you some sort of demon yourself? Woe! Yes, mod support will be here in Diablo II. I beg of you to go easy on a poor old man.February 20, 2021

That’s good to hear, naturally. We don’t know when all this will happen, as Blizzard has yet to confirm a launch date for Diablo 2 Resurrected – but we do know it’ll be arriving at some point in 2021.

Meanwhile, there’s public alpha testing in the nearer future, and we can keep our fingers crossed that this remaster doesn’t make any of the same mistakes as Warcraft III.