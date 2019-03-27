Customer experience in an AI world

The big issue with many of today’s chatbots is that communicating with them can be stilted. Just like using a search engine, you need to use the right phrase or combination of words to get the answer you’re after. Despite efforts to understand natural language queries, they often respond with stiff, standard phrases.

That means it might be easy for a customer to get in contact with a bot, but it might not be a quick and simple process to get the information they want. In an ideal world, a chatbot would provide the right response to customers every time. However, the more likely scenario is that a chatbot may occasionally get confused by what customers are asking or requesting – often this is down to language or dialect misunderstandings. If the virtual agent can’t figure it out, then the inquiry will likely be routed to a real-life customer service professional.

It is important to be aware of these confusion triggers and monitor them in order to identify potential problems. Tracking when and how often chatbots respond with “I don’t know” or “I don’t understand” can help a business improve the technology to reduce confusion; knowing where and when these triggers are initiated. That, in turn, saves staff time and creates a better interaction overall.