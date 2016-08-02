Workstation vs Gaming vs Desktop: Which PC is for you?

From the onset, let's be clear about the definitions.

A desktop PC or personal computer is usually powered by an x86 (either Intel or AMD) processor, runs Microsoft's Windows operating system, is connected to a monitor and the mains and is usually fixed. Yes, there are a myriad of other combinations (ARM-based and Android or the endless flavours of Linux), but we'll stick to those for now.

A workstation PC is a subset of the desktop PC family. They are primarily used by engineers (in the widest interpretation of the term), analysts, designers, content creation professionals, developers and anyone that requires data manipulation with a strong visual slant.

A Gaming PC is the consumer alter-ego of the workstation PC and, as its name implies, is used mostly for gaming. However, their sheer performance and value-for-money ratio have made – for some – a compelling alternative to their workstation siblings.

But there's more to that: workstations are built with reliability, first and foremost, in mind, because they address a very different audience; one that earns a living working on a computer.

Quite different to a gamer. Which is why all workstations worthy of the name will come with an array of technologies that will enable it to remain in working order as long as possible. These include:

ECC RAM: A more expensive memory type that corrects any mistakes before they affect your computer.

The other big differences include:

The CPU: Intel's Xeon is the preferred processor for workstations. Xeons support features like multiple sockets, ECC memory and way more of it, far more cores and cache memory – essential for heavy workloads and number crunching.

The bottom line means that a workstation PC can (and will) cost more than an equivalent gaming PC. The sky is essentially the limit for top-of-the-range models.