Acer unveils a thin, 4K convertible notebook

Acer is using CES 2016 to unveil its new computing lineup, which includes Windows and Chrome OS computing products. In addition to laptops, tablets, convertibles and desktops, Acer also announced new displays at CES.

The star of Acer's CES show is the convertible Aspire Switch 12 S notebook. With a detachable 12.5-inch screen, the Switch 12 S uses Acer's Snap Hinge Gold technology to deliver a responsive typing experience the keyboard. The latchless hinge makes it easy to connect or remove the keyboard. Additionally, the keyboard also supports USB 3.0 technology. The Aspire Switch 12S comes with Intel's sixth generation Skylake Core M and support for USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 and configurations with either a 4K or FHD resolution display.

The Aspire Switch 12 S features a seamless design, with antennas embedded into the 0.31 inches (7.85mm) thick anodized aluminum body. With the keyboard, the thickness increases to 0.68 inches (17.3mm). Undocked, the tablet is just 0.31 inches (7.85mm) and weighs just 1.76 pounds (800g).

Despite its mobile form factor, the Aspire Switch 12 S features two USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 on USB-C port, single micro HDMI port and a micro SD expansion slot. Initial models will come with 4GB or 8GB of memory and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Business users will appreciate the triple microphone design of the Aspire Switch 12 S, which will help reduce background noise for video conferencing and VOIP calls.

The Aspire Switch 12 S will be available in February, and pricing will start at $999 (£677, AU$1,367).

Acer TravelMate P648

Acer describes the newly unveiled 14-inch TravelMate P648 as the ultimate office for road warriors. The slim commercial Ultrabook comes with Intel's sixth generation Skylake Core processors, a slim design with carbon and glass fibers for added durability and a spill-resistant keyboard.

Even though the TravelMate P648 is slim, the notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 940M discrete graphics with 2GB VRAM, 20GB DDR4 RAM, either a 1TB hard drive or 512GB solid state drive and a full HD display. Business users working at their desks can use the ProDock to gain access to more ports, and frequent travelers will appreciate the up to eight hours of battery life.

The system weighs 3.5 pounds (1.7kg) and measures just 0.83 inches (2.12cm) thick. For fast Wi-Fi connectivity, the TravelMate P648 features 802.11ad technology. Business users will appreciate the magnesium-aluminum construction, durable drop-tested design, and the backlit and spill-resistant keyboard.

The TravelMate will start at $799 (£541, AU$1,094) when it is released in April.

Chromebook 11

With the Chromebook 11's launch, Acer is promoting some of the notebook's more stylish features, including a nano-imprinted aluminum lid design. The Chromebook 11's slim profile measures just 0.73 inches (18.6mm) thick, and the notebook weighs just 2.42 pounds (1.1kg).

The aluminum cover design also keeps the Chromebook 11 sturdy. Designed with reinforcements for commercial and educational use, Acer states that the cover can handle up to 132 pounds (60kg) of downward force and the notebook can withstand drops up to 23.6 inches (60cm).

The 11.6-inch screen has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, and Acer claims that the ComfyView screen helps to reduce eyestrain for extended use. The notebook's battery can last for up to nine hours.

The Chromebook 11 comes in several configurations, with either 2GB or 4GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage. The Chromebook will be available in February starting at $179 (£121, AU$245).

Chrome desktops

Two new Chrome desktops will also join Acer's Chrome OS lineup. The Chromebase 24 is a Chrome all-in-one (AIO) PC that features a 23.8-inch full HD resolution display. Acer claims that the form factor's dual array microphones is perfect for video conferencing.

Business users and multitaskers will appreciate features such as speedy 802.11ac Wi-Fi, up to 8GB RAM for fast performance and TPM 1.2 support for added security.

The second Chrome OS desktop is the Chromebox for meetings CXV2, which can be used in conference rooms or as a desktop. For videoconferencing, the Chromebox for meetings CXV2 comes with a full HD webcam with Carl Zeiss lens and autofocus technology. There is also an omnidirectional microphone, an RF-based remote and a digital signal processor to help improve voice clarity. And like Lenovo's Thinkcentre Chromebox Tiny, Acer's Chromebox for meetings CXV2 can serve as a modular Chrome AIO PC when it's attached to the rear of a monitor with an optional VESA bracket.

Unfortunately, details about pricing, exact specifications and availability are not available at this time for the Chromebase 24 and Chromebox for meetings CXV2.

Acer H7 USB-C monitor

Acer promotes the H7 as the world's first monitor that can connect to USB-C ports, like the one used on Apple's 12-inch MacBook. The H7 is available in either 25- or 27-inch configurations with a WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution. To connect to notebooks or desktops without a USB-C connector, the H7 also supports HDMI 2.0.

For a more color-accurate workflow, the H7 also supports 100% of the sRGB gamut. The H7 starts at $499 (£338, AU$683) when it goes on sale in February.

Additionally, if you need to save space on your desk, Acer's R1 series monitor features a 7mm thin profile with a ZeroFrame design. This allows you to focus on the content you're working on with very minimal bezels. The R1 is available in 21.5-, 23-, 23.8-, 25--and 27-inch screen sizes. Maximum resolution for the R1 is full HD. Acer hasn't released availability information for the R1, but the monitors will start at $129 (£87, AU$176).