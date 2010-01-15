Apple responds to Valleywag's Tablet scavenger hunt

Valleywag's scavenger hunt for the new Apple Tablet, where it is offering a shed-load of money for pictures and hands-ons with the device, has garnered a response from Apple which is less than flattering.

The letter sent by the Big Fruit's lawyers has kindly asked Gawker Media, owners of Valleywag, to stop the scavenger hunt immediately as: "The information you are willing to pay for, such as photos of a yet-to-be released product, constitutes Apple trade secrets."

A yet-to-be released product, eh? Does that meant that Apple's slate is going to be released?

Concrete proof

Valleywag has responded by poking the hornet's nest. It has announced that Apple's lawyer, one Michael Spillner of the prestigious Menlo Park law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, has won first prize in its scavenger hunt as he has offered "concrete proof of the messiah machine's existence".

Not that he will be getting £61,000 for his troubles, rather a gift basket which includes: A DVD of Legally Blonde 2, a $25 Zune Marketplace giftcard, and a fabulous set of steak knives!

Let's just hope that Apple see the funny side.