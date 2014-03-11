OCZ tackles Big Data with SSD range

OCZ has demonstrated its range of Solid State Drives (SSDs) suitable for Big Data at this year's CeBIT conference in Hannover, Germany.

Among several other products, the Toshiba-owned firm showed off the 2.5-inch Vector 150 and Vertex 460 SSDs with SATA 3.0 and 19nm NAND flash.

Both drives come in capacities of 120GB, 250GB and 480GB. The Vector 150 has a sequential read speed of 550MB/s and a sequential write speed of 530MB/s. The Vertex 460 has a sequential read speed of 545MB/s and a sequential write speed of 525MB/s.

The former comes with a five year warranty, while the latter has a three year warranty.

It also showcased its recently unveiled Z-Drive 4500, with capacities up to 3.2TB and a read and write speed of 2,900MB/s and 2,200MB/s respectively.

Bigger and better

OCZ said its SSDs are suitable for the high-end mobile and desktop markets, database and server applications, and virtualised enterprise environments.

"The top theme at this year's CeBIT show is the future of Big Data, which is an ideal fit for OCZ's commitment to solid state storage innovation and the introduction of solutions that enable our customers to capture and manage the countless bytes being generated daily, and leveraging the opportunities brought about by effectively utilizing these large volumes of data sustainably," said Alex Mei, CMO for OCZ Storage Solutions.

OCZ is demonstrating its new SSDs, along with the Intrepid 3000 Series and other enterprise offerings, at CeBIT 2014.