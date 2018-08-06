AMD unveils a quartet of Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation processors

AMD has just unveiled and opened preorders on its latest Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation processors, and they offer some seriously impressive value for money.

At the very top of the food chain is the much-rumored and leaked 32-core and 64-thread Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX. AMD’s flagship high-end desktop processor starts at a 3.5GHz clock speed that can turbo up to 4.4GHz. The most astounding thing about this CPU is it only costs $1799 (about £1,380, AU$2,430) –comparatively the Intel’s 18-core Core i9-7980XE costs $1,999 (about £1540, AU$2,700).

Sitting one tier down is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX. This is a 24-core, 48-thread processor. This chip comes with a slower 3.0GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock, but it’s a little more affordable at $1,299 (about £1,000, AU$1,755).

Both the 2990WX and 2970WX introduce a new WX suffix to more-or-less mark them as the consumer workstation class of Ryzen Threadripper series chips. AMD is specifically targeting these two CPUs at creators and innovators such as video editors, those in design and general media creators.

X-treme upgrades

Of course, AMD has something for gamers too. The Ryzen Threadripper 2950X replaces the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X as a 16-core, 32-thread processor with a significantly faster 3.5GHz and 4.4GHz base and boost clock speeds respectively. This new HEDT chip is also a fair bit more affordable at $899 (about £690, AU$1,210) as well.

Lastly, the Rzyen Threadripper 2920X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor running at a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock. Priced at $649 (about £500, AU$880), the 2920X is the most affordable Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation processor announced thus far. It appears that there isn’t a next-gen replacement for the 8-core, 16-thread 1900X.

Although AMD announced four new Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation chips, only the 2990WX is available for pre-order right now for an August 13th ship date. The rest of the HEDT chips will see a staggered release, with the 2950X following next at the end of the month on August 31st. Meanwhile, the 2970WX and 2920X will both arrive sometime in October.