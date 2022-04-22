Warzone ranked: is there a competitive mode and when is it coming?

So, where is Call of Duty: Warzone ranked mode? While fighting your way back from the gulag is satisfying, it's so much sweeter if you can show off your rank to your friends later.

Nearly every major shooter and battle royale has a ranked mode. For example, Apex Legends has had its version for years, leaving many players asking the question, why doesn't Call of Duty: Warzone have its own? Developers can be hard to get comment from when it comes to unannounced features, so it's difficult to pin down anything concrete.

That being said, there is some information out there, and we've collected it all in one place. Here's everything we know about the prospect of Warzone ranked.

Warzone ranked

Warzone ranked: is there a competitive mode?

Warzone does not currently have ranked and it's been without a competitive mode since launch, to the frustration of many. However, in an interview with GDC, ex-Senior Systems Designer Josh Menke confirmed that Warzone does use skill-based matchmaking, along with other Call of Duty titles.

However, while there is no dedicated competitive mode, it's something that Raven Software has indicated it's interested in.

Warzone ranked: When will there be ranked?

(Image credit: Activision)

The short answer is that there are no immediate plans for ranked mode. In a recent DiazBiffle Twitch stream, a developer on Warzone confirmed it isn't on the coming horizon, but that it remained a high priority. With that, don't expect the feature in Season 3 or even 4 or 5.

On the stream, they said ranked was something they are focused on for the future, which could suggest that it might not make an appearance until Warzone 2, however, that is purely speculation. It's clear that Raven Software is seriously considering it, but don't hold your breath waiting as you're likely to be disappointed.



With other battle royales, ranked costs points to enter, and you progress based on points earned. Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG all follow similar philosophies, dividing you up into ranks based on your total accumulated points. Apex Legends also includes divisions that you can rise or fall to based on your performance



It's easy to imagine Warzone will follow a similar line, with points-based results for each match, but there's no telling if it will use tiers or entry fees, or even go in a totally new direction.