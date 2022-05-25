V Rising Leather: how to get it and build the Tannery

V Rising Guides (Image credit: Stunlock Studios) V Rising whetstone: how to get it and make a Grinder

V Rising Leather is an early-game crafting resource that's essential to progressing through the new hit survival game. Getting your hands on the material will be important in ensuring your continued survival in a world that's deathly hostile to vampire kind.

As you start your journey, finding what you need is imperative to set yourself up for long-term success. Thankfully there's a main questline that'll guide you as you learn the ropes, leading you all the way to ownership of your very own castle, from which to rule your empire.

As you progress through the main quest, you'll reach a point when you need to upgrade your Castle Heart. In order to do this, you're going to need Leather (as well are Copper Ingots, but that's a different matter). There are no handouts, though – you're going to have to craft the resource yourself. But as you will soon discover, this isn't something that's available to you by default.

Don't worry, we have you covered. While you'll have to get involved in a tough fight, it's fairly easy to track down the recipe for the Tannery, which will craft Leather for you. Here's everything you need to know about getting Leather in V Rising.

V Rising Leather: how to unlock the Tannery

Leather is quite an important resource in V Rising, especially early on. It's key in your progression through the main quest that sets you up in the world. You'll need it to upgrade your Castle Heart but it's also necessary for crafting armor and equipment. The long and short of it is, you're going to want a way to procure Leather.

To do this you are going to need to craft a Tannery, which is a structure you won't have access to by default. In order to be able to make it, you need to get into a brawl with a boss.

The blueprint for the Tannery is obtained by finding and killing Keely the Frost Archer. If you are above her level 20 recommendation, it will be manageable, but as her name might suggest, she has a lot of access to frost-based moves that will slow you down.

In order to find her, activate your Blood Altar and select Keely. The game will then guide you to her location. If you beat her, you'll get the Tannery structure and be well on your way to making Leather.

Now that you have the blueprint for the Tannery, you'll have to craft it. To do this, you'll need 8 Planks (made in the Sawmill) and 160 Animal Hide, which comes from killing any wildlife out in the world. Keep in mind that Animal Hide will be the basis of all your leather working, so it's worth collecting more than what you need right now.

Once you build your Tannery, you can then craft your Leather. To do so, head over to the structure, where you'll be able to place your Animal Hide. The Tannery will automatically convert sixteen Animal Hides into a single sheet of Leather, letting you deposit your Hides before leaving to go about your adventure. When you return, there'll be a big stack of Leather waiting.

That's everything you need to know about procuring Leather. Once you have access to the resource, you'll be able to upgrade your Castle Heart, as well as craft new armor to take on bigger challenges.