Ubisoft E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Ubisoft's bizarre conference online

Update: The Ubisoft E3 2019 live stream should be kicking off in just a few hours. If you want news on the next Tom Clancy game, Beyond Good & Evil or Watch Dogs 3, you won't want to miss it.

Ubisoft is returning to E3, and we're expecting Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference to be as bizzare as ever. The developer-slash-publishing house has a lot on its plate for early 2019 including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 as well as Trials Rising, both of which came out in the February-March window.

The game we know the most about from Ubisoft is the recently announced Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, due for an October release - so definitely expect more details on that.

It’s also likely we’ll hear more about Beyond Good and Evil 2 and potentially get our first look at the gameplay at Ubisoft’s keynote... but that could just be wishful thinking on our part.

When is Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference? When: Ubisoft's E3 2019 showcase will be held on Monday, June 10 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET and 9pm BST or Tuesday, June 11 at 6am AEST. How long will the conference last? Typically the Ubisoft E3 conference lasts one hour.

Beyond those two games, Ubisoft has confirmed it will unveil and release four AAA games, including Ghost Recon Breakpoint, by the end of March 2020. We can only speculate what’s to come...

The only franchises that will definitely not be at E3 2019 is a mainline Assassin’s Creed game, as Ubisoft has said that it will be skipping a release in 2019 , and Skull & Bones, which has just been delayed to 2020.

TechRadar will be reporting live from Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference in LA, but if you want to watch the action as it happens online then check out the below options.

How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference on Mixer

If you're wanting to stream the Ubisoft E3 2019 showcase on Microsoft's livestreaming platform then simply head over to Ubisoft's official Mixer channel via the Mixer app on console or through your web browser.

If you prefer to watch the livestream on the go then download the Mixer mobile app for iOS and Android, head over to the Ubisoft channel and enjoy.

How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference on YouTube

Your best bet for watching Ubi's E3 2019 conference livestream is YouTube. Just click the play button on the embedded video above to tune in, or head over to the Ubisoft YouTube channel on either your browser, via your console Youtube app or through the Youtube app on iOS and Android.

If you just want to see the highlights from the show, wait until after the event ends around 2:30pm PST, and you should be able to find every trailer on YouTube's own channel. Sometimes it pays to be patient...

How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference on Twitch

If you would prefer to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference livestream on Twitch then head over to Ubisoft's Twitch channel on your browser or via the Twitch app on console, iOS or Android.

How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference on Twitter

Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference will also be available to watch live on Twitter. The event will be livestreamed on Ubisoft's Twitter page which you can access via your web browser or through the Twitter app on console, iOS and Android.

How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference on Facebook

Last but not least, Ubisoft's E3 2019 conference will be livestreamed on Facebook Live. You can watch the stream on Ubisoft's official Facebook page via your browser or the Facebook app on console, Android or iOS.