The best Fighting type pokémon are a great option for, well, fighting in Pokémon Go. This guide will detail their strengths and weaknesses as well as which are the best for taking with you into battle.

When it comes to the best pokémon in Pokémon Go, fighting type pokémon pack a punch. They come in many forms, from the feet-heavy Hitmonlee to the deceptively cute Pancham, but each has its own particular effectiveness and vulnerabilities to consider when matched up against pokémon of other types. You should take a look at our Pokémon Go type chart as you’ll need to keep these in mind when taking any pokémon into a battle, no matter whether you want to beat a gym, a Team Rocket member, or a friend or stranger in the game’s PvP mode. Once you know, though, you’ll be winning matches in no time.

It’s also tough to know which are the best fighting type pokémon to catch, train, and add to your team. With so many available, and only so many hours in the day, which should you be focusing on? This guide will help you consider your options, and explain where you can find them or how to evolve them in the game, as well as let you know the strengths and weaknesses of the fighting type.

The best fighting type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are fighting type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Fighting type pokémon are resistant to bug, rock, and dark type attacks.

Fighting type moves are also super effective against normal, ice, rock, dark, and steel type pokémon.

What are fighting type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Fighting type pokémon are vulnerable to flying, psychic, and dark type attacks.

Fighting type moves are also not very effective against poison, flying, psychic, bug, fairy, and especially ghost type pokémon.

What are the best fighting type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Machamp

The classic fighter Machamp is a powerful option in Pokémon Go. Machamp also comes in a shadow form, which boosts its attack at the expense of its defence. This can be a strong option if you don’t mind taking a little extra damage.

It can be evolved from Machamp via Machoke using Candy. Walk with a Machamp or Machoke as your buddy, feed them berries in gyms, or catch additional copies to get enough candy for a Machamp.

Machamp is a pure fighting type pokémon, so it is resistant to rock, bug and dark type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to flying, fairy, and psychic type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Sirfetch’d

Sirfetch’d is another strong option, especially in the attack stat department.

To get Sirfetch’d you first need to obtain a Galarian Farfetch’d. This is a later variant. Sirfetch’d can't be evolved from the ordinary Farfetch’d that was in the game earlier. Galarian Farfetch’d may be hatched from 7km Eggs, which can be found in gifts from friends. To evolve one into Sirfetch’d, you need to set it as your buddy and make 10 excellent throws. It will then take 50 candy to evolve as well.

Sirfetch’d is also a pure fighting type pokémon. It is resistant to rock, bug, and dark type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to flying, fairy, and psychic type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Poliwrath

Poliwrath is a good all-rounder to have on your team in Pokémon Go. Thanks to its bulky HP and defence stats, it’s not going to be knocked down too easily by your opponents’ pokémon when you send it into battle.

Poliwrath can be evolved from Poliwag via Poliwhirl simply using candy. Do not use a King’s rock, otherwise Poliwhirl will instead become Politoad, which is not a fighting type.

Poliwrath is a water and fighting type pokémon. It is resistant to rock, bug, steel, fire, water, ice, and dark type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to flying, grass, electric, psychic, and fairy type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Lopunny

Although it does not normally have it, Lopunny gains the fighting type when it Mega Evolves. You can do this by using Mega Energy, and it will raise the stats as well as give it this powerful typing.

Lopunny itself can be evolved from the common Buneary for just 50 Candy, so it is a very common pokémon to obtain.

With its normal and fighting type, Mega Lopunny becomes resistant to rock, bug, dark, and especially ghost type moves. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, flying, psychic, and fairy type moves.