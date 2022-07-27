Stray safe codes: how to unlock the Slums and Midtown safes

Looking to find those pesky Stray safe codes? Everyone’s favorite feline mystery-solving game is packed to the brim with collectibles of all kinds. Even the most die-hard completionist might have a hard time tracking down everything there is to find in Stray’s melancholy cityscape.

Between finding energy drinks , tracking down sheet music, and solving the game’s central mystery, fans of amassing digital collectibles have their work cut out for them in Stray. With a wide range of Trophies and Achievements to find, completionists in search of goodies will need to pick through Stray’s winding city streets with a fine–tooth comb. What’s more, two of these collectibles are behind a pair of safes, found in the Slums and Midtown. If you want to get your paws on the treasures within, you’ll need to engage in a little lateral thinking.

Life is tough for a cyberpunk cat in a world built for humanoid robots. Without assistance, your adorable little paws are definitely in for a challenge. Fortunately, to help you along the way, we’ve prepared a handy guide that’ll walk you through the different steps required to get those safes open.

Stray safe codes

Stray safe codes: The Slums

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've arrived in the slums, you'll likely stumble upon a safe near Morousque, everyone's favorite robot guitarist. Nearby, you'll find a safe with a cryptic note attached to it. Annoyingly, most robots you show it to will be unable to translate it.

Fortunately, there's a way around this. You'll need to take the code to Elliot at 'Elliot Programming' to decipher. You can find that by heading to Granny, heading right, and scratching the door beside two sitting–down robots. Show Elliot the note and he'll translate it, giving you a rendezvous point in the Dufer Bar.

(Image credit: Future)

Mosey on over to Dufer, jump up on the bar and look over to the left–hand side. Then, you'll see a painting which you can knock down. Behind the painting, you'll find the code to the safe: 1283. Scurry back to the safe, punch in the code and sit back as that door swings open. For your trouble, you'll be rewarded with Sheet Music 8/8.

Stray safe codes: the safe in Midtown

(Image credit: Future)

Upon arriving in Midtown, you'll run into a robot called Paoudre on your right. He'll complain about being sold a faulty battery by the nearby merchant. Jump over the counter and make your way to the high shelves in the back–room of the shop. At the very back of the store, you'll find the safe.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, head back down the shelves and look around the shop for a white poster. B12 can translate this for you, and says it means "2458 :edoC". Reverse the translation, and you get "Code: 8542", the code to the safe at the back of the store.

Hop back up to the safe, punch in that code, and you'll be treated to a nifty little Cat Badge to spruce up your jacket.

(Image credit: Future)

There you have it; armed with this knowledge Stray's safes will be no match for your burglary skills. Get out there and claim your precious collectibles.



While you're out there, you could even augment your experience by installing mods for Stray. Or, if you want a hand finding collectibles with a friend, a multiplayer Stray mod has even surfaced. Check it out.