Quick steps

Unplug your Xbox Series X from the mains first and remove the large sticker at the back of the console and the one at the bottom to reveal the screws beneath them

Use a T8 screwdriver bit to remove the screws. Once done, unclip the console case

Carefully vacuum any dust deposits with a low-powered vacuum. If you don’t have one, a microfiber cloth, compressed air, or a clean brush also work

Reattach the console case

An Xbox Series X

Compressed air, microfiber cloths, isopropyl alcohol, a low-powered vacuum

A T8 screwdriver bit (if you’re removing the case)

How to clean your Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Hopix Art)

Has your Xbox Series X been louder than normal lately? If so, then it’s probably time for some spring cleaning. No matter how clean you keep your living space, dust cannot be avoided. Worse still, a build-up can cause components to overheat, which can ultimately result in a hardware failure.

If you’d rather not risk that, make sure you clean your Xbox Series X at regular intervals, particularly if you own pets or smoke. Microsoft doesn’t recommend cleaning the inside of the console, the official guidance is external only. But thankfully, it’s not difficult to take your console apart, and assuming you don’t break anything while doing so, this won’t void your warranty, either. Of course, if you’re not particularly tech-savvy, an external clean will more than suffice.

If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of how to clean your Xbox Series X, follow the steps below.

Steps

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Alex Van Aken)

Turn off your Xbox Series X fully, then unplug it from the mains.

fully, then unplug it from the mains. Place the Xbox Series X on a clean table. Do not place it on a carpet or rug with long fibers as these attract dust.

Remove the large sticker above the ports at the back of the Xbox Series X and the smaller one at the bottom , you’ll find screws beneath them. One’s located above your connection ports, while the warranty sticker can be spotted below.

, you’ll find screws beneath them. One’s located above your connection ports, while the warranty sticker can be spotted below. Use a T8 screwdriver bit to remove these screws and carefully unclip the console case . Place it to the side on a clean surface.

and carefully . Place it to the side on a clean surface. Once you’re in, use a low-powered vacuum or compressed air to remove any dust deposits. If these deposits don’t budge, try using a microfiber cloth or clean brush to gently remove them.

to remove any dust deposits. If these deposits don’t budge, try using a microfiber cloth or clean brush to gently remove them. Once done, reclip the console case, use the T8 screwdriver bit to reattach the clips, reconnect your Xbox Series X to the mains, and return your console to its previous location.

What about externally cleaning my Xbox Series X?

For general upkeep, Microsoft recommends using premoistened disinfectant wipes or a microfiber cloth, one that’s “dampened with a little bit of mild soap and water.” Like any electrical device, make sure your console’s disconnected from the power source first before starting any cleaning. For your console, Microsoft has universal advice that covers the whole Xbox One and Xbox Series family, advising you to use an “isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution.”

How often should I clean my Xbox Series X?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / vfhnb12)

Microsoft advises cleaning your console every three to six months but really, this answer is circumstantial. Everyone’s home and setup are different, and most consoles don’t require more than your standard dusting. If you’ve got pets or carpeted floors, dust and hair often accumulate more quickly, so we’d suggest keeping them regularly cleaned.

After all, no one wants their Xbox Series X looking like this. If you’ve noticed an increase in fan noise, it’s a good sign that your console requires a clean. Fans will kick in to cool your console more effectively, though if they’re working overtime for too long, this can cause your Xbox Series X to overheat.

Final thoughts

If you don’t want to regularly clean your Xbox Series X, prevention goes a long way. Air purifiers can help combat any dust build-up, just remember to replace the filters regularly. Even if it’s just an external wipe, cleaning your Xbox Series X frequently is sensible, and we’d advise placing it anywhere but the floor. If it’s going inside a cabinet or on a table, make sure those surfaces are frequently cleaned too.

